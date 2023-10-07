Dynamos lose against Herentals

News / National

by Staff reporter

CAPS United finally tasted a victory in a while following their 1-0 win against Hwange at the Colliery on Sunday.The Green Machine had last won in July and were on a ten-match winless run.The streak left them threatened by relegation but have managed to keep up the pace to stay up above the drop zone.Rodwell Chinyengetere scored the all-important goal in the game to give Makepekepe a vital win.Dynamos succumbed to a 1-0 loss at the hands of Herentals College.The loss came after the Glamour Boys failed to recover from an early own goal from Kevin Moyo.Elsewhere, Yadah beat Triangle United 3-0, Green Fuel edged Cranborne Bullets 1-0.Bullets are now at the bottom of the log after collecting just twenty-one points.Bulawayo Chiefs lost 2-1 to Sheasham in another Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 26 encounter played on Sunday.Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 26 Results:Dynamos 0-1 HerentalsHwange 0-1 CAPS UnitedSheasham 2-1 Bulawayo ChiefsGreen Fuel 1-0 Cranborne BulletsYadah 3-0 Triangle