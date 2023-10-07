Man bashes wife, daughter over TV

News / National

by Staff reporter

On Wednesday, a 48-year-old man from Bulawayo made an appearance before Magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa, facing charges related to domestic violence. He stands accused of physically assaulting his wife and daughter in a dispute over a new television set, which he suspected had been gifted to his wife by her lover.Bruce Mlauzi, who has been charged with three counts of physically abusing his wife, Simomo Dube, and daughter, Pretty, was granted bail of US$20 and remanded until October 18.The allegations suggest that on October 1, at approximately 2 pm, Mlauzi confronted his wife regarding the origin of the television set. She responded that it had been given to her by their neighbor. However, Mlauzi remained unconvinced and accused his wife of receiving the television set from her lover. Subsequently, he allegedly subjected his wife to physical assault, using both fists and boots.Additionally, the accused assaulted his daughter by forcefully pushing her to the ground. The following day, Mlauzi is said to have assaulted his wife once again.As a result of the injuries sustained, Dube was referred to Mpilo Hospital for a medical examination, and a police report was filed, leading to Maphosa's arrest.