Rapist leaves trouser, shoes at crime scene

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A suspected rapist, hailing from Zhombe in the Midlands Province, is alleged to have inadvertently left behind his trousers and shoes at the crime scene after reportedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in the presence of her two younger siblings.

Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the Midlands provincial police spokesperson, confirmed the incident, which occurred on Wednesday at approximately 9:30 PM in Mugan'a Village under Chief Malisa in Zhombe.

According to Insp Mahoko, the account of events is as follows: The victim (whose identity is being protected) was asleep in her bedroom with her two younger brothers when the suspect, Costa Muswazulu, a resident of Tito Village under Chief Malisa, forcibly entered the room wielding a knife.

Muswazulu allegedly compelled the victim to wake up and brandished the knife, threatening to harm her if she made any noise. Subsequently, Muswazulu disrobed himself and then proceeded to undress the victim before committing the sexual assault.

The commotion caused by the victim and her brothers screaming for help awakened their elder brother, who was sleeping in the kitchen. He attempted to apprehend the suspect, but Muswazulu struck him with a piece of wood, allowing the suspect to flee into the darkness of the night.

In his hurried escape, Muswazulu inadvertently abandoned his pair of trousers and shoes at the scene. These items have since been collected by the police as evidence.

Insp Mahoko appealed to the public for any information that could aid in the apprehension of Muswazulu and urged individuals with relevant details to contact their nearest police station.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Rapist, #Trouser, #Crime

Most Popular In 7 Days