Nakamba urges Luton Town teammates to keep believing following Spurs defeat

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba, who plays for Luton Town, has encouraged his teammates to draw positives from the numerous scoring opportunities they generated against Premier League leaders Tottenham in their upcoming matches following the FIFA international break.Despite playing against 10 men for most of the game, Nakamba and his teammates suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spurs at Kenilworth Road. Luton Town missed several chances to either take the lead or equalize, with Micky Van De Ven's solitary goal early in the second half making the difference.Nakamba mentioned that his team can find some silver linings in the match, despite not capitalizing on their numerical advantage. He emphasized the importance of unity and concentration, urging his fellow players to maintain momentum and support each other.He also expressed gratitude to the passionate Luton Town fans who have been unwavering in their support, both at home and away games, and called on the team to reciprocate their loyalty by delivering good results.Regarding his experience in the Premier League after helping Luton Town secure promotion and signing permanently, Nakamba described it as a dream come true to compete with the best teams on a weekly basis. He emphasized the club's collective aspiration to continue competing at the highest level and encouraged everyone to keep giving their all and believing in their abilities.