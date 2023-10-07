Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nakamba urges Luton Town teammates to keep believing following Spurs defeat

by Staff reporter
4 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba, who plays for Luton Town, has encouraged his teammates to draw positives from the numerous scoring opportunities they generated against Premier League leaders Tottenham in their upcoming matches following the FIFA international break.

Despite playing against 10 men for most of the game, Nakamba and his teammates suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spurs at Kenilworth Road. Luton Town missed several chances to either take the lead or equalize, with Micky Van De Ven's solitary goal early in the second half making the difference.

Nakamba mentioned that his team can find some silver linings in the match, despite not capitalizing on their numerical advantage. He emphasized the importance of unity and concentration, urging his fellow players to maintain momentum and support each other.

He also expressed gratitude to the passionate Luton Town fans who have been unwavering in their support, both at home and away games, and called on the team to reciprocate their loyalty by delivering good results.

Regarding his experience in the Premier League after helping Luton Town secure promotion and signing permanently, Nakamba described it as a dream come true to compete with the best teams on a weekly basis. He emphasized the club's collective aspiration to continue competing at the highest level and encouraged everyone to keep giving their all and believing in their abilities.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Nakamba, #Spurs, #Luton

Comments


Must Read

'Starve Chamisa's supporters'

8 hrs ago | 458 Views

Zimbabwean drugs developer lands top position at US-based Acelyrin Inc.

10 hrs ago | 400 Views

Rapist leaves trouser, shoes at crime scene

10 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwe faces cholera disaster

10 hrs ago | 232 Views

Man bashes wife, daughter over TV

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam 70% complete, says Zinwa

11 hrs ago | 715 Views

Dynamos lose against Herentals

11 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZICOSU leader dies in accident.

13 hrs ago | 961 Views

Hyena attacks five; rips off lips, limb

20 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Tsenengamu vows never to rejoin Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 891 Views

'Zimbabweans crossing into SA without passports to buy groceries are not criminals'

20 hrs ago | 1257 Views

19 airlines fly into Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Chamisa, CCC chart way forward after 2023 disputed elections

22 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Will the new ‘ZiG' ‘gold backed' digital currency alleviate Zimbabwe's currency stability woes?

22 hrs ago | 339 Views

Nigeria Customs Service hosts military officers from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho

22 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwean man brutally murdered in Limpopo

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabweans can now go to Angola visa-free

22 hrs ago | 581 Views

Mnangagwa insult lands woman in court

22 hrs ago | 573 Views

Beitbridge border shutdown flops

22 hrs ago | 763 Views

Fifa Foundation visits community projects in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 53 Views

Man offers shoes for maintenance

22 hrs ago | 116 Views

Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda on traditional healer hit list

22 hrs ago | 781 Views

Brito's tactical abilities put to question

22 hrs ago | 197 Views

Malaria kills 26 in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 62 Views

BCC planning to disconnect water services to schools

22 hrs ago | 185 Views

How ZPRA, ZANLA were allocated camps in Entumbane

22 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe passport offices to be opened in SA

22 hrs ago | 376 Views

Kadenge 'controversially' lands ZIFA CEO post

22 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zupco to get 500 more buses

22 hrs ago | 111 Views

Brito's Warriors plan

22 hrs ago | 81 Views

Fugitive killer to be extradited to Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 185 Views

Master KG to headline Sanganai/Hlanganani gig

22 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe electricity company seeks tariff increase

22 hrs ago | 95 Views

Dj Rabaaz Releases 15-track Album

07 Oct 2023 at 23:16hrs | 88 Views

Man demands lobola refund after wife runs off with pastor

07 Oct 2023 at 19:31hrs | 957 Views

Freddy Gwala returns

07 Oct 2023 at 19:31hrs | 781 Views

Peacemaker axed in party brawl

07 Oct 2023 at 19:31hrs | 474 Views

Cops who fled hooligans at Barbourfields not cowards, says police spokesperson

07 Oct 2023 at 19:30hrs | 552 Views

ICT Permanent Secretary ignores Mnangagwa directive barring international travel

07 Oct 2023 at 19:30hrs | 869 Views

Harare Mayor vows to push CCC, Zanu-PF out of Mupedzanhamo

07 Oct 2023 at 19:29hrs | 593 Views

Zimbabwe may starts lithium car batteries production

07 Oct 2023 at 19:28hrs | 245 Views

Zanu-PF wins BY-ELECTION

07 Oct 2023 at 19:28hrs | 927 Views

CCC candidate dumps Chamisa for Mnangagwa

07 Oct 2023 at 19:27hrs | 945 Views

Prophetess kidnaps a baby at a shrine

07 Oct 2023 at 19:27hrs | 127 Views

Flea with no legs cannot hear, is a fallacy. So too is, Chamisa did us a favour participating in 2023 elections

07 Oct 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1539 Views

Ex-soldier bashes cop, resists arrest

06 Oct 2023 at 22:18hrs | 1583 Views

Bees chase family searching for stolen cows in Bulawayo

06 Oct 2023 at 21:32hrs | 1869 Views

Prophet 'rapes' woman under pretext of healing her

06 Oct 2023 at 21:11hrs | 1086 Views

Mnangagwa appoints line ministries permanent secretaries

06 Oct 2023 at 21:10hrs | 1041 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days