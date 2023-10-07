Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to open another conference

by Staff reporter
53 secs ago | Views
Today, President Mnangagwa is set to preside over the 20th edition of the International Inter-Ministerial Conference on South-South and Triangular Co-operation in Population and Development, which will take place in Victoria Falls.

This two-day conference will bring together over 30 member countries and organizations belonging to Partners in Population and Development (PPD) to assess the progress made in sexual reproductive health and rights, as well as population development matters over the past three decades.

The consultative gathering will facilitate discussions and agreements among high-ranking officials, subject experts, representatives from development partners, and youth leaders regarding the priority actions leading up to next year's International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD30) scheduled to be held in Zimbabwe.

During a recent PPD partner country co-ordinator meeting, Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora highlighted the significance of South-South Cooperation in achieving ICPD goals. He emphasized that this cooperation fosters the exchange of best practices and experiences among member states, including Zimbabwe, which has benefited from a PPD scholarship program supported by Egypt, India, and South Africa. This program has contributed to the development of human resources in reproductive health, population, and development.

Minister Mombeshora reaffirmed Zimbabwe's dedication to fulfilling the ICPD and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Agendas, stressing the need for a robust international intergovernmental framework to promote South-South Cooperation in advocacy, networking, and policy formulation.

He urged all participants to focus on how PPD could expedite the achievement of ICPD and SDGs by 2030, drawing lessons from the COVID-19 experience and working towards the Nairobi Commitments to promote South-South Cooperation in Reproductive Health, Population, and Development within the ICPD Programme of Action.

Zimbabwe remains committed to PPD's work and advocates for South-South Cooperation as a catalyst for realizing the ICPD Programme of Action and the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

The Gambian Minister of Public Service, Mr. Baboucarr Bouy, echoed this commitment, emphasizing that The Gambia is actively working on implementing national policies and programs to achieve the goals outlined in the ICPD Programme of Action. He highlighted the importance of monitoring progress and established a National Taskforce for South-South Cooperation to oversee and report on national commitments made during the Nairobi Summit.

The ICPD Programme of Action, adopted in Cairo in 1994, underscores reproductive health, women's empowerment, and gender equality as cornerstones of sustainable development. At the last ICPD25 in Nairobi, governments committed to addressing issues like maternal mortality, unmet family planning needs, and gender-based violence.

These commitments encompassed five key areas: universal access to sexual and reproductive health, securing financial resources for the ICPD Programme of Action, leveraging demographic diversity for economic growth and sustainable development, and promoting gender equality.

Lydia Zigomo, UNFPA East and Southern Africa regional director, concurred with partner countries, highlighting that South-South cooperation plays a pivotal role in achieving ICPD goals. She emphasized that collaborative efforts are essential in the face of challenges to the ideals and goals of the ICPD Programme of Action. Zigomo underscored the value of South-South Cooperation as a driving force, driven by the growth of capacity and the willingness of the global south to contribute to global development by sharing knowledge and resources derived from their own developmental journeys.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Nakamba urges Luton Town teammates to keep believing following Spurs defeat

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'Starve Chamisa's supporters'

8 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zimbabwean drugs developer lands top position at US-based Acelyrin Inc.

10 hrs ago | 403 Views

Rapist leaves trouser, shoes at crime scene

10 hrs ago | 507 Views

Zimbabwe faces cholera disaster

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

Man bashes wife, daughter over TV

11 hrs ago | 425 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam 70% complete, says Zinwa

11 hrs ago | 718 Views

Dynamos lose against Herentals

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

ZICOSU leader dies in accident.

13 hrs ago | 962 Views

Hyena attacks five; rips off lips, limb

20 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Tsenengamu vows never to rejoin Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 891 Views

'Zimbabweans crossing into SA without passports to buy groceries are not criminals'

20 hrs ago | 1259 Views

19 airlines fly into Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Chamisa, CCC chart way forward after 2023 disputed elections

22 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Will the new ‘ZiG' ‘gold backed' digital currency alleviate Zimbabwe's currency stability woes?

22 hrs ago | 339 Views

Nigeria Customs Service hosts military officers from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho

22 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwean man brutally murdered in Limpopo

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabweans can now go to Angola visa-free

22 hrs ago | 581 Views

Mnangagwa insult lands woman in court

22 hrs ago | 573 Views

Beitbridge border shutdown flops

22 hrs ago | 764 Views

Fifa Foundation visits community projects in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 53 Views

Man offers shoes for maintenance

22 hrs ago | 117 Views

Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda on traditional healer hit list

22 hrs ago | 782 Views

Brito's tactical abilities put to question

22 hrs ago | 197 Views

Malaria kills 26 in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 62 Views

BCC planning to disconnect water services to schools

22 hrs ago | 185 Views

How ZPRA, ZANLA were allocated camps in Entumbane

22 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe passport offices to be opened in SA

22 hrs ago | 376 Views

Kadenge 'controversially' lands ZIFA CEO post

22 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zupco to get 500 more buses

22 hrs ago | 111 Views

Brito's Warriors plan

22 hrs ago | 81 Views

Fugitive killer to be extradited to Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 185 Views

Master KG to headline Sanganai/Hlanganani gig

22 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe electricity company seeks tariff increase

22 hrs ago | 95 Views

Dj Rabaaz Releases 15-track Album

07 Oct 2023 at 23:16hrs | 89 Views

Man demands lobola refund after wife runs off with pastor

07 Oct 2023 at 19:31hrs | 957 Views

Freddy Gwala returns

07 Oct 2023 at 19:31hrs | 781 Views

Peacemaker axed in party brawl

07 Oct 2023 at 19:31hrs | 474 Views

Cops who fled hooligans at Barbourfields not cowards, says police spokesperson

07 Oct 2023 at 19:30hrs | 552 Views

ICT Permanent Secretary ignores Mnangagwa directive barring international travel

07 Oct 2023 at 19:30hrs | 869 Views

Harare Mayor vows to push CCC, Zanu-PF out of Mupedzanhamo

07 Oct 2023 at 19:29hrs | 594 Views

Zimbabwe may starts lithium car batteries production

07 Oct 2023 at 19:28hrs | 245 Views

Zanu-PF wins BY-ELECTION

07 Oct 2023 at 19:28hrs | 927 Views

CCC candidate dumps Chamisa for Mnangagwa

07 Oct 2023 at 19:27hrs | 945 Views

Prophetess kidnaps a baby at a shrine

07 Oct 2023 at 19:27hrs | 127 Views

Flea with no legs cannot hear, is a fallacy. So too is, Chamisa did us a favour participating in 2023 elections

07 Oct 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1539 Views

Ex-soldier bashes cop, resists arrest

06 Oct 2023 at 22:18hrs | 1583 Views

Bees chase family searching for stolen cows in Bulawayo

06 Oct 2023 at 21:32hrs | 1869 Views

Prophet 'rapes' woman under pretext of healing her

06 Oct 2023 at 21:11hrs | 1086 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days