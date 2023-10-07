Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's govt urged to review teachers' salaries, benefits

by Staff reporter
The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) has called on the government to consistently reevaluate the compensation and incentives for educators to retain skilled personnel and counteract the emigration of talent.

In a statement marking World Teachers Day last week, Mr. Goodwill Taderera, the acting secretary-general of Zimta, highlighted the challenges confronting the education sector. These include an overcrowded curriculum and a high teacher-to-student ratio of 1:33, placing significant strain on the education system.

Zimta pointed out that while Zimbabwe boasts a high net enrollment ratio in primary schools, with nine out of ten children of primary school age attending, sustaining this level of enrollment presents challenges. Achieving universal enrollment in primary education, as mandated by the Constitution and the Education Amendment Act of 2020, faces significant obstacles.

Mr. Taderera emphasized the need to provide teachers with competitive salaries and resources to ensure the quality of education. He highlighted instances of teachers leaving Zimbabwe, particularly science and mathematics educators, due to inadequate salaries, even mentioning government-to-government arrangements like those with Rwanda.

This year's World Teachers Day was celebrated under the theme "The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage."

Mr. Taderera also criticized existing labor laws as "draconian" and not aligned with the Constitution. He expressed concern about overloaded curricula, which hinder effective teaching and learning, especially when teachers have to manage large classes.

World Teachers' Day, observed on October 5th annually, commemorates the adoption of the 1966 International Labour Organization (ILO)/United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. This recommendation establishes standards for teachers' rights and responsibilities, as well as their recruitment, employment, initial training, and continuing education.

World Teachers' Day is jointly convened in partnership with the ILO, UNICEF, and Education International (EI). UNESCO notes that being a teacher provides a unique opportunity to have a transformative and lasting impact on the lives of others, contributing to shaping sustainable futures and offering personal fulfillment.

UNESCO also highlights the unprecedented global teacher shortage and its exacerbation due to declining conditions and status in the teaching profession.

Source - The Chronicle
