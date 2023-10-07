Johane WeMasowe building a 3 000 seater double-storey facility in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Church yaBaba Johane WeMasowe in Bulawayo's Entumbane suburb is building a 3 000 seater double-storey facility, which is expected to be completed in the next five years.The church is celebrating 91 years of existence and yesterday it launched its annual conference, which is meant to unify and commemorate the life and times of its late leader – Baba Johane Masowe.The conference also coincides with the birth of Baba Masowe who was born on October 1, 1914 in Makoni District, Manicaland Province.He died on September 13, 1973 in Zambia.Thousands of church members gathered at the church premises in Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo yesterday and conference will run for the next two weeks.In an interview, church elder Mr Amon Matongo (105) said congregants from different parts of the country and neighbouring countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia and South Africa were in attendance."The church was established in Rusape and has branches across the continent of Africa. We gather every year in an effort to meet as a family to address issues affecting our progression as a church and issues that concern our livelihoods," he said.Mr Matongo said commemorations start on 1 October which is Baba Johane Masowe's birthday while the gathering starts on 8 October which is his day of baptism.The event kicked off with a colourful march from Entumbane Shopping Complex to the church, a distance of about 1, 5 kilometres. An army band provided music during the march."We have representatives from all our branches across Africa present today and we are happy to see that we are growing as a church. Since this conference will be running for the next two weeks we expect congregants to meet here every day from 4pm until late," said Mr Matongo.In relation to the church's 3 000-seater building, Mr Matongo said they were focused on development, which thrives on unity, peace and sustainable development."Churches are instrumental in promoting unity to ensure peace and stability as they play a crucial role in nation building. We as a church are proud of the development drive we have and are implementing."We want to be recognised as a thriving church and that is why we seek to construct a mega-church," said Mr Matongo. "We also have a thriving farming project, which is critical in terms of boosting food security for our congregants. Our members are actively involved in agricultural activities."However, we do face some challenges that we hope to address with the assistance of the Government."Mr Matongo said the church was expecting a senior Government official to grace the official opening of the conference."We are yet to announce who will grace the event. We are in liaison with relevant offices," said Mr Matongo.Last year Vice President Kembo Mohadi opened the conference where he said the mutual relationship between the church and the Government should benefit the generality of citizens.