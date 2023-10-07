Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Johane WeMasowe building a 3 000 seater double-storey facility in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
37 secs ago | Views
Church yaBaba Johane WeMasowe in Bulawayo's Entumbane suburb is building a 3 000 seater double-storey facility, which is expected to be completed in the next five years.

The church is celebrating 91 years of existence and yesterday it launched its annual conference, which is meant to unify and commemorate the life and times of its late leader – Baba Johane Masowe.

The conference also coincides with the birth of Baba Masowe who was born on October 1, 1914 in Makoni District, Manicaland Province.

He died on September 13, 1973 in Zambia.

Thousands of church members gathered at the church premises in Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo yesterday and conference will run for the next two weeks.

In an interview, church elder Mr Amon Matongo (105) said congregants from different parts of the country and neighbouring countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia and South Africa were in attendance.

"The church was established in Rusape and has branches across the continent of Africa. We gather every year in an effort to meet as a family to address issues affecting our progression as a church and issues that concern our livelihoods," he said.

Mr Matongo said commemorations start on 1 October which is Baba Johane Masowe's birthday while the gathering starts on 8 October which is his day of baptism.

The event kicked off with a colourful march from Entumbane Shopping Complex to the church, a distance of about 1, 5 kilometres. An army band provided music during the march.

"We have representatives from all our branches across Africa present today and we are happy to see that we are growing as a church. Since this conference will be running for the next two weeks we expect congregants to meet here every day from 4pm until late," said Mr Matongo.

In relation to the church's 3 000-seater building, Mr Matongo said they were focused on development, which thrives on unity, peace and sustainable development.

"Churches are instrumental in promoting unity to ensure peace and stability as they play a crucial role in nation building. We as a church are proud of the development drive we have and are implementing.

"We want to be recognised as a thriving church and that is why we seek to construct a mega-church," said Mr Matongo. "We also have a thriving farming project, which is critical in terms of boosting food security for our congregants. Our members are actively involved in agricultural activities.

"However, we do face some challenges that we hope to address with the assistance of the Government."

Mr Matongo said the church was expecting a senior Government official to grace the official opening of the conference.

"We are yet to announce who will grace the event. We are in liaison with relevant offices," said Mr Matongo.

Last year Vice President Kembo Mohadi opened the conference where he said the mutual relationship between the church and the Government should benefit the generality of citizens.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Zisco to start iron ore mining ahead of revival

1 min ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to review teachers' salaries, benefits

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa to open another conference

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Nakamba urges Luton Town teammates to keep believing following Spurs defeat

4 mins ago | 1 Views

'Starve Chamisa's supporters'

8 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zimbabwean drugs developer lands top position at US-based Acelyrin Inc.

10 hrs ago | 405 Views

Rapist leaves trouser, shoes at crime scene

10 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwe faces cholera disaster

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Man bashes wife, daughter over TV

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam 70% complete, says Zinwa

11 hrs ago | 720 Views

Dynamos lose against Herentals

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

ZICOSU leader dies in accident.

14 hrs ago | 965 Views

Hyena attacks five; rips off lips, limb

20 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Tsenengamu vows never to rejoin Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 891 Views

'Zimbabweans crossing into SA without passports to buy groceries are not criminals'

20 hrs ago | 1260 Views

19 airlines fly into Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Chamisa, CCC chart way forward after 2023 disputed elections

22 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Will the new ‘ZiG' ‘gold backed' digital currency alleviate Zimbabwe's currency stability woes?

22 hrs ago | 339 Views

Nigeria Customs Service hosts military officers from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho

22 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwean man brutally murdered in Limpopo

22 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabweans can now go to Angola visa-free

22 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mnangagwa insult lands woman in court

22 hrs ago | 573 Views

Beitbridge border shutdown flops

22 hrs ago | 765 Views

Fifa Foundation visits community projects in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 53 Views

Man offers shoes for maintenance

22 hrs ago | 119 Views

Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda on traditional healer hit list

22 hrs ago | 783 Views

Brito's tactical abilities put to question

22 hrs ago | 197 Views

Malaria kills 26 in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 62 Views

BCC planning to disconnect water services to schools

22 hrs ago | 185 Views

How ZPRA, ZANLA were allocated camps in Entumbane

22 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe passport offices to be opened in SA

22 hrs ago | 377 Views

Kadenge 'controversially' lands ZIFA CEO post

22 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zupco to get 500 more buses

22 hrs ago | 111 Views

Brito's Warriors plan

22 hrs ago | 81 Views

Fugitive killer to be extradited to Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 185 Views

Master KG to headline Sanganai/Hlanganani gig

22 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe electricity company seeks tariff increase

22 hrs ago | 96 Views

Dj Rabaaz Releases 15-track Album

07 Oct 2023 at 23:16hrs | 89 Views

Man demands lobola refund after wife runs off with pastor

07 Oct 2023 at 19:31hrs | 957 Views

Freddy Gwala returns

07 Oct 2023 at 19:31hrs | 781 Views

Peacemaker axed in party brawl

07 Oct 2023 at 19:31hrs | 474 Views

Cops who fled hooligans at Barbourfields not cowards, says police spokesperson

07 Oct 2023 at 19:30hrs | 552 Views

ICT Permanent Secretary ignores Mnangagwa directive barring international travel

07 Oct 2023 at 19:30hrs | 870 Views

Harare Mayor vows to push CCC, Zanu-PF out of Mupedzanhamo

07 Oct 2023 at 19:29hrs | 594 Views

Zimbabwe may starts lithium car batteries production

07 Oct 2023 at 19:28hrs | 245 Views

Zanu-PF wins BY-ELECTION

07 Oct 2023 at 19:28hrs | 928 Views

CCC candidate dumps Chamisa for Mnangagwa

07 Oct 2023 at 19:27hrs | 945 Views

Prophetess kidnaps a baby at a shrine

07 Oct 2023 at 19:27hrs | 127 Views

Flea with no legs cannot hear, is a fallacy. So too is, Chamisa did us a favour participating in 2023 elections

07 Oct 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1539 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days