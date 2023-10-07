Zacc to impound 2 000 illegally imported vehicles

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is poised to confiscate approximately 2,000 vehicles that were brought into the country through the misuse of the civil servants' rebate program. In collaboration with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), Zacc's investigative department has launched "Operation No to Abuse of Civil Servants Rebate Scheme."In 2019, the government introduced the civil servants' motor vehicle rebate scheme, governed by Statutory Instrument 52 of 2019 of Customs and Exercise [General] [Amendment] Regulations, 2019. This scheme allowed civil servants with ten or more years of service to import motor vehicles up to a specific value for each employment grade without paying import duties.Former Zacc chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, in her last interview before assuming the role of Zimbabwe's Prosecutor-General, emphasized that due processes were being followed in the conviction-based forfeiture of these vehicles. She also mentioned that Zacc had initiated measures to recover funds, land, and immovable properties acquired by public entities and local authorities through improper means, as identified in the Auditor General's report.Justice Matanda-Moyo highlighted that Zacc was working in cooperation with Zimra to target around 2,000 vehicles obtained through the misuse of the civil servants' rebate scheme, anticipating their forfeiture upon conviction.Furthermore, she explained that the Commission had implemented administrative recovery measures for assets such as funds, land, and immovable properties that were irregularly allocated by public entities and local authorities, as indicated in the Auditor General's Report. These efforts aimed to redirect revenue back to the public treasury.Justice Matanda-Moyo expressed confidence in Zacc's ability to seize illegally acquired wealth worth over US$1 billion. She mentioned that the Commission was on track to seize assets valued at US$700 million by the end of the year.Regarding convictions, she noted that Zacc had achieved a 77 percent conviction rate in cases referred to the National Prosecuting Authority, a five percent increase from the previous year's rate of 72 percent. She remained hopeful of securing more convictions in the final quarter of 2023.