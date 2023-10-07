Latest News Editor's Choice


Businessman threatens to shoot wife over juju

by Staff reporter
OXLINK Capital's CEO, Brains Muchemwa, appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo on Saturday for allegedly threatening to shoot his wife and accusing her of bewitching him.

Muchemwa, aged 44, was granted bail and is scheduled to return to court on November 7.

According to court documents, on September 2 at around 5 pm, the accused's wife, Blessing, aged 44, was en route to collect her children from school when she missed calls from her husband.

Reportedly, she attempted to return the calls but was unsuccessful due to poor network connectivity.

Upon arriving home around 10 pm, Muchemwa confronted his wife, accusing her of using witchcraft to harm him. He allegedly threatened to physically harm her and publicize their altercations on social media, including "X" (formerly known as Twitter), claiming he had no fear of consequences.

The complainant purportedly apologized and clarified that she was not using any witchcraft on him. However, this further angered Muchemwa, who allegedly struck her four times on the shoulder.

He then ceased the physical assault but continued to mock her, stating, "You see that I can hit you and will not stop because you need to be delivered from the demon that you have, which now requires me to use force on you." Additionally, he allegedly threatened to shoot her and indicated he might commit suicide afterward.

Following the incident, the complainant reported the matter to Highlands Police Station and was subsequently referred to a hospital for a medical examination.

