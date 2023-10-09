MP Elizabeth Masuku reported to ZACC over O Level exam scandal

News / National

by Nkululeko Nkomo





Our organization has recently uncovered disturbing allegations of corruption within the Bubi district, which we hereby request your attention and investigation. It is claimed that Elizabeth Masuku, utilizing her influential position and connections, engaged in coercive tactics to displace potential buyers and gold millers from the Bubi district. Allegedly, she made way for her preferred candidates, who purportedly paid her a substantial sum of $10,000 in exchange for her political influence to establish milling operations.





Furthermore, it has been disclosed by a parliamentary staffer that Elizabeth Masuku is accused of exploiting her parliamentary privileges, including the entitlement to import a single vehicle with duty rebates. It is alleged that she imported five vehicles under these privileges and subsequently sold them to private individuals, causing financial prejudice to both the ZIMRA and the state.

Matabeleland North Member of Parliament, Elizabeth Masuku, is facing allegations of misconduct and corruption, as reported to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC). According to a letter obtained by our publication, Reginald Tapera, representing Citizens Against Corruption, has brought forward these concerns:In yet another concerning allegation, it is claimed that Elizabeth Masuku hired an individual, whose identity remains undisclosed, to take her Ordinary Level examinations on her behalf.These allegations extend to accusations that Elizabeth Masuku abused her political office to secure mining claims and agricultural land for third parties in exchange for financial compensation.As of the time of this report, our attempts to reach the lawmaker for comment have proven unsuccessful.