Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa calls for Sikhala's release

by Staff reporter
09 Oct 2023 at 14:06hrs | Views
Nelson Chamisa, leader of of the Citizens Coalition for Change has called for the immediate release of Job Sikhala.

Sikhala has reportedly fallen ill in Zimbabwe’s most feared Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where he has been caged for 483 days facing charges of inciting violence.

He is reported to be passing blood-stained stool.

Chamisa made his call on X (formerly Twitter).

Said Chamisa, " FREE JOB SIKHALA IMMEDIATELY!"

Chamisa said he is deeply concerned about the fact that Hon Job Sikhala is seriously ill.

"I am deeply concerned about the fact that Hon Job Sikhala is seriously ill in Chikurubi Maximum Prison. In particular the fact that he has blood in his stools is a very serious condition which requires urgent and expert medical attention which is denied to him at present.

"This would be bad enough if he was a convicted criminal but he is an opposition politician and respected lawyer who has been denied bail and a fair trial since June last year.

"The oppressors have callously disregarded our pleas in the past and so I now call on the international community, particularly leaders within SADC, to express concern and to call for his immediate release to obtain specialized medical attention.

"When icons like Nelson Mandela were held unjustly the world spoke out against the brutal apartheid regime’s unjust treatment of him. This situation requires the same to be done urgently. For our part we will continue to do all in our power to secure his release from detention."


In a shocking turn of events last week, the former Zengeza West legislator, voiced his profound discontent over what he perceives as betrayal by some members of his own party. Sikhala sent a heartfelt letter from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, where he is detained, highlighting his disillusionment with certain CCC comrades.

Sikhala's arrest on June 14 last year, under allegations of inciting violence, has kept him behind bars for an extended period. Throughout this time, he claims to have witnessed a stark contrast in the behavior of his party members, one that he finds deeply troubling.

"I write to all of you after my almost 16 months of incarceration in the Hitlerian concentration camp of Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison. I am under political persecution by the regime in Zimbabwe," Sikhala began, expressing his belief that his detention is politically motivated. "I did not commit any crime. I am not a criminal, I will never be one, and no one will create one out of me. I am a political prisoner, persecuted for being an opponent to the regime."

The disillusionment evident in Sikhala's letter extends to the way he perceives some CCC members' behavior. He accuses them of exhibiting double standards in their support for his release. "Prison, a place intended to be a punishment, became the most valuable college for me. It became the place I discovered and understood myself and many things. It is the place I was able to think, discover, and reflect on many things, including my relations with certain persons, who during daylight behave like angels, but are profound witches at night," Sikhala lamented.

Drawing parallels with historical figures, Sikhala referenced former South African politician Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi, who allegedly portrayed a facade of support for Nelson Mandela's release while privately undermining the cause. "Like Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi, who portrayed Nelson Mandela as a friend and publicly called for his release, but behind the scenes condemned the Release Mandela Campaign as a gimmick and privately warned the apartheid military establishment that Mandela was the most dangerous threat to national security and national stability and that it would be irresponsible to let him out."

Sikhala further cited the example of former Rhodesia-Zimbabwe prime minister Reverend Abel Muzorewa, suggesting that some of his friends within the CCC have worked against his release. "Pretending to be holding an anointed sceptre, roaming around the four corners of Zimbabwe, from east to west, from the south to the north, he was publicly denouncing the incarceration of the nationalist leaders, but privately he was telling the Rhodesian kingpin, Ian Douglas Smith, not to dare release Joshua Nkomo, Robert Mugabe, and other nationalist leaders as they were terrorists and a danger to national security."

Sikhala's disheartening account of his time in detention has stirred a wave of discussions within Zimbabwe's opposition landscape.


Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1648 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 565 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 777 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 976 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 607 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

5 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 716 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 618 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 564 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 820 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

16 hrs ago | 357 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

16 hrs ago | 712 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

16 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 853 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

18 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1914 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days