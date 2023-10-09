Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC re-opens public pools

by Staff reporter
09 Oct 2023
THE Bulawayo City council (BCC) has reopened all municipal swimming pools to the public for the 2023-2024 swimming season.

In a statement Bulawayo town clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the pools will be open in the morning from 9:30AM to 1PM, while they will then also open from 2-5PM for afternoon sessions.

"All pools on weekends will be open during the usual times. Mpopoma and Northend pools will be closed on Mondays, and Barham Green and Luveve pools will be closed on Tuesdays. The Bulawayo city pool remains open throughout the week with exception of public holidays," said Mr Dube.

He said the municipal pools also offered various services, which include weddings, swimming lessons, church baptisms and lifesaving courses.

To recreational swimmers, availability of the facilities should be sweet news as summer temperatures continue to soar.

It is also a relief to swimmers taking part in organised swimming as they will have access to the facilities at their doorsteps.

Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days