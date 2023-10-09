Chamisa pleading with Mudenda to protect his MPs

News / National

by Staff reporter

Nelson Chamisa is now pleading with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda to help protect his MPs from his feud with Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General who recalled them.This comes after Tshabangu wrote to the Speaker of Parliament and Local Governance Minister recalling 15 MPs and 17 councillors saying they had ceased to be members of the CCC.Some analysts are saying this is an amusing twist of fate as Chamisa is now seeking political cover from a Zanu PF speaker elected through a process that he himself instructed same MPs being recalled to boycott. He told CCC MPs to boycott the speaker's election.Chamisa wrote a letter to Mudenda advising the Speaker any correspondence regarding any CCC Member of Parliament is to be directed to his office and any communication or notification regarding any CCC Member of Parliament to Parliament shall come from his office."Pursuant to the notification of the names of elected Members of Parliament through the Government Gazette General Notice 1380D of 2023 and General Notice 1380E of 2023, and further invitation of the said elected Members of Parliament, in terms of Government Gazette General notice 1406A of 2023, to make and subscribe to the Oath of a Member of Parliament, this letter seeks to notify you that —"1. Any correspondence regarding any CCC Member of Parliament listed in the said General Notice 1380D of 2023 and General Notice 1380E of 2023 is to be directed to this office."2. Any communication or notification regarding any CCC Member of Parliament listed in the said General Notice 1380D of 2023 and General Notice 1380E of 2023, to Parliament shall come from this office."3 For the avoidance of any doubt, no other person is authorized to correspond or communicate with Parliament concerning CCC Members in Parliament."Last week a local online website quizzed Tshabangu about his appointment as the interim SG in a party that has no existing structures, he responded: "Are you saying CCC has no structures? If so, where is Nelson Chamisa's 'presidential' post coming from?"Chamisa dissolved political posts after forming the CCC movement and everyone became a 'Change Champion' of the party.In the MDC Alliance structures, Charlton Hwende was the secretary general of the party.