Dr Nevers Mumba's USAid shirt sparks fireworks on social media

Staff reporter

Former Zambian Vice President, Nevers Sekwila Mumba, putting on a shirt with a USAid logo has sparked debate on social media.Dr Mumba recently headed the Southern African Development Community Electoral Observer Mission to Zimbabwe where his team became the first SADC observer mission to call out shortcomings in the electoral processes in the just-ended August elections.Zimbabwean authorities were not happy with Mumba's report and believed that the SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM) and the country’s opposition were pawns in the European Union (EU) grand scheme to effect regime change in the country.To disguise its regime change agenda, the EU is said to have recruited elements in the SADC region, in particular the SEOM, which was led by Dr Mumba who turned out to be a willing tool of, and for the Western world’s devious agenda.Professor Jonathan Moyo posted Dr Mumba's photo and wrote, "USAID's Dr. Nevers Mumba, who recently served as Zambian President Hichilema's appointee to head SADC Electoral Observation Mission [SEOM] in Zimbabwe for the 2023 harmonised general election!"ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula also commented on the thread saying, "This Fellow is also working for USAID then it explain itself."