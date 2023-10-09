Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mudenda to decide on Chamisa's recalled MPs

by Staff reporter
09 Oct 2023 at 16:05hrs | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has written to the Speaker of Parliament urging him to ignore attempts to recall over a dozen lawmakers by a man claiming to represent the party.

Mudenda was petitioned last week by Sengezo Tshabangu, who styles himself as CCC secretary general. Tshabangu claimed 15 MPs elected in August had ceased to be members of the party, and should therefore be expelled from parliament.

He also wrote to the local government minister Winston Chitando, purportedly recalling 17 CCC councillors for a similar reason.

The Speaker is expected to rule on the matter within days, and he could do so as early as Tuesday before the start of the parliament session.

In a letter to Mudenda dated October 4, 2023, Chamisa referenced an earlier communication on September 11 listing his party's 103 MPs and 27 senators. The letter said "any correspondence regarding any CCC Members of Parliament… is to be directed to this office" and "any communication or notification regarding any CCC Member of Parliament shall come from this office."

The September 11 letter added: "For the avoidance of doubt, no other person is authorised to correspond or communicate with parliament concerning CCC members in parliament."

In his latest letter after Tshabangu's petition to Mudenda, Chamisa reminds the Speaker of his earlier communication and adds: "There have not been any changes to the communication protocols in our letter dated September 11, 2023."

Chamisa maintains that Tshabangu is not a member of the party, adding that the party also has no secretary general or an acting secretary general. A police report had also been made against Tshabangu, he added.

"As at present, none of the Members of Parliament who were elected under the CCC have been expelled from the party I lead or recalled from the National Assembly, or for that matter, from any elected position in the Senate or any local council," Chamisa wrote.

Tshabangu has been identified as the individual who was a signatory for nearly two dozen people who filed nomination papers as CCC candidates for the August 23 elections, and whose nominations were controversially accepted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. Chamisa failed to overturn ZEC's decision in court.

In some parliamentary constituencies and local authority races, CCC ended up with two or even three candidates on a single ballot. The double candidates largely did not affect results except in Epworth South where Taedzwa Honour Mbofana of Zanu polled 8,112 while the combined votes of the three candidates using the CCC party name - Blessed Kudakwashe Chatambudza, Didymus Bande and Solomon Baramasimbe – added up to 9,426.

Tshabangu appears to be exploiting an apparent gap in the legal status of the CCC which has no leadership structure outside Chamisa and his appointed spokespersons. The party formed in March 2022 has not set a date for an elective congress.

The ruling Zanu-PF party is keenly watching, some say even encouraging an internal rupture in the CCC hoping it will trigger by-elections which if it wins would secure it a two thirds majority in parliament, allowing the party to amend the constitution at will. Zanu-PF is currently five seats shy of that target in the National Assembly.

Mudenda and Chitando are Zanu-PF members and many in the CCC fear they could rule in favour of Tshabangu, which would ignite a major political firestorm. A ruling in favour of Tshabangu could have serious financial repercussions for the CCC too as he could claim all funding meant for the party under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

Chamisa's lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu insists Mudenda and Chitando have no choice but to reject the Tshabangu petitions out of hand.

"They cannot act on criminal letters," Mpofu said.

"The correct position was communicated to parliament in good time and has recently been affirmed. Not even the lowest of all lows can give oxygen to the human forest fire that Tshabangu is."

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

4 hrs ago | 524 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1651 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 567 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 609 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

5 hrs ago | 764 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 716 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 618 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 564 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

16 hrs ago | 357 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

16 hrs ago | 714 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

16 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 853 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

18 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1914 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days