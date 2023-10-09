Chamisa told to engage with Sengenzo Tshabangu

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

What is transpiring in CCC is regretable protagonists must prioritize engaging rather than insults.This is test of leadership. Ignoring Tshabangu & saying he is not a membe CCC is ill advised. ENGAGE! @nelsonchamisa @Welshman_Ncube @BitiTendai @advocatemahere @alasengezo pic.twitter.com/8BxytKvqJz — Kucaca Ivumile Phulu - MP (@Kucaca1) October 8, 2023

Former Member of Parliament for Nkulumane, Kucaca Ivumile Phulu, took to X (formerly Twitter) to call on members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to engage 'Interim Secretary General' Sengenzo Tshabangu regarding his letter to the Speaker of Parliament, which has sparked controversy over the recall of Members of Parliament. Phulu's appeal comes on the eve of a parliamentary sitting and emphasizes the need for constructive dialogue rather than vilification.In a statement posted on X, Phulu expressed his concerns about the unfolding situation within the CCC and urged its members to prioritize engagement over insults. He stressed that this moment is a critical test of leadership and cautioned against disregarding Tshabangu's role within the CCC, emphasizing the importance of engagement.Phulu's statement read as follows:"What is transpiring in CCC is regrettable; protagonists must prioritize engaging rather than insults. This is a test of leadership. Ignoring Tshabangu & saying he is not a member of CCC is ill-advised. ENGAGE! The problem is that leadership always sees engagement very late, the result being that little is resolved."Phulu's call for engagement reflects his belief that resolving internal conflicts within the CCC requires open and respectful communication among its members, even when disagreements arise. He warns against the tendency of leadership to address issues only after they have escalated, emphasizing the need for timely dialogue to find effective solutions.The controversy surrounding Tshabangu's letter and the recall of MPs has raised questions about the unity and cohesion within the CCC.As the CCC faces a critical juncture in its leadership and decision-making processes, it remains to be seen how its members will respond to Phulu's call for engagement. Whether the party can find common ground and resolve internal differences will likely have a significant impact on its future trajectory and effectiveness in opposition politics.