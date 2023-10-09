Police blitz nets nearly 83 000 traffic offenders

News / National

by Staff reporter

A total of 82 742 motorists have been arrested for violating road traffic rules as police continue their nationwide blitz to "Tame the Traffic Jungle".The exercise was launched last month to run for two weeks but has since been extended indefinitely as law enforcement agents seek to restore sanity mostly on urban roads.Posting on X (formerly Twitter) today, police said an additional 1 653 vehicles have been impounded for failing to display registration plates."The ZRP reports that a total of 82 742 arrests have been effected during the on-going operation, "Tame the Traffic Jungle". 2 092 arrests have been made on vehicles without route permits while 25 420 arrests have been made on illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika). 420 motorists have been arrested for reckless driving, while 6 075 people have been arrested for touting. Meanwhile, 1 653 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates," police said in an update.