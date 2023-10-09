BREAKING:Jacob Mudena expels 15 CCC MPs from parliament

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

In a breaking development, the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, has officially notified the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of 15 vacant seats within the legislative body.These seats were previously held by members of the CCC party but were recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu, who controversially declared himself the party's secretary general.This unexpected turn of events has set the stage for a significant political shakeup in Zimbabwe's parliament, raising questions about the CCC's future and the potential impact on the country's political landscape. Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving story.