Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF candidate fails to pay restaurant bill

by Staff reporter
09 Oct 2023 at 19:29hrs | Views
Phathisiwe Ncube, the ZANU-PF candidate who lost the Lupane East parliamentary seat in the 2023 elections, has failed to pay a restaurant bill left by her campaign team with the restaurant owner struggling to recover the money.

Ncube owes Take Me Out restaurant US$93.

Speaking to CITE, the restaurant owner, Archiford Sibanda said part of Ncube's campaign team ate at his establishment for two weeks on the basis that they would settle their bill later.

After her defeat in the August polls, Ncube became elusive as Sibanda frantically tried to recover his money.

"At first when I spoke to her she was cooperating, then all of a sudden, her attitude changed, the next thing she was no longer picking up my calls and responding to WhatsApp messages, she ignored me."

Sibanda said Ncube's manager is also playing hard to get.

"Her manager who is based here has been giving us a hard time, we even went to his house, and he would hide, he would do the same at his workplace or he just told his workmates to say he is not around," he said.

He said he has also tried to engage ZANU-PF members who also promised to speak to her.

"When I told her I will end up going to the media she was like which paper, it doesn't work, I told her that she will be embarrassed together with her team, she then said she will see us she is not around, only to discover that she was around, so it's clear that she is taking us for fools," Sibanda fumed.

Contacted for a comment Ncube claimed that she paid the debt.

"I think that issue was resolved. I will talk to Arch today and get to the bottom of the issue, but I think that issue was resolved, so I don't know why he has brought it to you, we paid off that account," she said.

Ncube promised to forward proof of payment which she had not done by the time the article was published.

Source - cite

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1657 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 568 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 779 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 609 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

5 hrs ago | 766 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 716 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 618 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 564 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

16 hrs ago | 357 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

16 hrs ago | 714 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

16 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 854 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

18 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1914 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days