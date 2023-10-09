Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Private investors propose US$100 million dam for Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
09 Oct 2023 at 19:46hrs | Views
To help Bulawayo overcome its perennial water challenges, some private investors have proposed to construct a dam valued at US$100 million in Insiza, Filabusi.  

This was revealed by Ward 8 Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, who is the new chairperson of the Future Water Supplies and Water Action Committee during the latest Full Council meeting.  

The council is currently seized with efforts to find immediate solutions to alleviate water challenges in the city.

Cllr Ndlovu said the construction works of the Glass Block dam, which will include a 41km pipeline connecting to Lower Ncema dam, would take 30 months to complete.  

"There is a proposal that we received from some Engineers. They spoke of building a dam, Glass Block, at Insiza in Filabusi. It is proposed that it will be constructed by private players, not the council. The project will be funded by developmental banks. The engineers are saying it can take up to 30 months to complete the construction," he said.  

"We therefore implore our engineers to look at the issue so that at least in the next meeting we can be able to pass a resolution. We hope that the relevant council departments will be forthcoming so that the work can commence soon."

Ward 26 Cllr Mpumelelo Moyo commended the proposal, citing that the city is in dire need of alternative water solutions that will assist residents in the here and now.  

"The city is pressed with water shortages, we need to focus more on research and new technologies to avail alternative water sources. We want to hear more about having new dams, and pipelines being built to improve the water supply. We cannot be reiterating the low levels of the existing supply dams," he said.

City mayor David Coltart noted that the proposal is welcome and will help in improving the current water supply while the city waits for the completion of the Gwayi-Shangani dam which is a long-term solution.

"The Gwayi-Shangani dam is only 74 percent complete. Work on it has since slowed down. Finishing the dam is one thing and construction of a 300km pipeline is another. On top of that there is need to construct an entirely new water treatment plant in Cowdray Park. The pipeline work on its own costs about $400 million. This project is indeed a long-term solution and by the time it is completed, we need to come up with ways of giving our residents water now," Cllr Coltart said.  

Ward 25, Aleck Ndlovu, suggested that the council also invest in harvesting rainwater as a means of fighting the shortage of water.

"We also need to consider rainwater harvesting. We can consider partnering with companies that manufacture JoJo tanks. Each household can have gutters and downward pipes that will deposit rainwater into JoJo tanks. The council can act as the guarantor of this initiative. That way people can have more water during the rainy season," he said. 


Source - cite

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1657 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 568 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 779 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 609 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

5 hrs ago | 766 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 716 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 618 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 564 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

16 hrs ago | 357 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

16 hrs ago | 714 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

16 hrs ago | 267 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 854 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

19 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1914 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days