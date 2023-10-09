Private investors propose US$100 million dam for Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

To help Bulawayo overcome its perennial water challenges, some private investors have proposed to construct a dam valued at US$100 million in Insiza, Filabusi.This was revealed by Ward 8 Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, who is the new chairperson of the Future Water Supplies and Water Action Committee during the latest Full Council meeting.The council is currently seized with efforts to find immediate solutions to alleviate water challenges in the city.Cllr Ndlovu said the construction works of the Glass Block dam, which will include a 41km pipeline connecting to Lower Ncema dam, would take 30 months to complete."There is a proposal that we received from some Engineers. They spoke of building a dam, Glass Block, at Insiza in Filabusi. It is proposed that it will be constructed by private players, not the council. The project will be funded by developmental banks. The engineers are saying it can take up to 30 months to complete the construction," he said."We therefore implore our engineers to look at the issue so that at least in the next meeting we can be able to pass a resolution. We hope that the relevant council departments will be forthcoming so that the work can commence soon."Ward 26 Cllr Mpumelelo Moyo commended the proposal, citing that the city is in dire need of alternative water solutions that will assist residents in the here and now."The city is pressed with water shortages, we need to focus more on research and new technologies to avail alternative water sources. We want to hear more about having new dams, and pipelines being built to improve the water supply. We cannot be reiterating the low levels of the existing supply dams," he said.City mayor David Coltart noted that the proposal is welcome and will help in improving the current water supply while the city waits for the completion of the Gwayi-Shangani dam which is a long-term solution."The Gwayi-Shangani dam is only 74 percent complete. Work on it has since slowed down. Finishing the dam is one thing and construction of a 300km pipeline is another. On top of that there is need to construct an entirely new water treatment plant in Cowdray Park. The pipeline work on its own costs about $400 million. This project is indeed a long-term solution and by the time it is completed, we need to come up with ways of giving our residents water now," Cllr Coltart said.Ward 25, Aleck Ndlovu, suggested that the council also invest in harvesting rainwater as a means of fighting the shortage of water."We also need to consider rainwater harvesting. We can consider partnering with companies that manufacture JoJo tanks. Each household can have gutters and downward pipes that will deposit rainwater into JoJo tanks. The council can act as the guarantor of this initiative. That way people can have more water during the rainy season," he said.