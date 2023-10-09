Khama Billiat on the verge of making his PSL return

News / National

by Staff reporter

Khama Billiat, a former standout player for the Kaizer Chiefs, is on the cusp of making his much-anticipated return to the field.Billiat, who boasts an impressive record of 97 goals in the PSL, stands as one of the most lethal forwards in the league's storied history.Following his departure from the Chiefs, he has remained without a club for over three months.Reports suggest that Cape Town City FC has shown keen interest in the 33-year-old. The Cape club's manager, John Comitis, has openly expressed his eagerness to reunite with Billiat.The enduring friendship between Comitis and Billiat traces back to 2010 when Comitis, as the club's owner, brought Billiat from Zimbabwe to Ajax Cape Town.Billiat's remarkable skills have left a lasting mark on clubs like Ajax, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs, tormenting opposing defenses throughout his career.At Sundowns, he reached the pinnacle of his potential, earning the prestigious title of PSL Footballer of the Season in 2016.According to Soccer Laduma, Billiat is expected to join the Citizens' training camp next week, signaling the much-awaited comeback of this prolific forward.