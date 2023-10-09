Chamisa now trusts Zimbabwe courts, files criminal report against CCC 'secretary general'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC), has taken action to counter the efforts of Sengezo Tshabangu, who is claiming to be the secretary-general of the political group. Chamisa informed Parliament that legal action was being pursued against Tshabangu.Tshabangu recently made headlines by petitioning the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, to recall 15 CCC-elected MPs from their positions, alleging that they were no longer members of the party and should be removed from parliament.Tshabangu also sent a letter to the Local Government Minister, Winston Chitando, attempting to recall 17 CCC councillors for similar reasons. In response, Chamisa has written to Parliament, asserting that Tshabangu has no official standing within the CCC and is not authorized to take such actions.Chamisa's letter to Parliament, dated October 3, 2023, emphasizes that Tshabangu's claims are baseless. Chamisa stated, "Sengezo Tshabangu is not a member of CCC and as such cannot provide, avail, or adduce evidence of any such membership as his name does not appear on any of CCC street or village registers of any district, in any province, as administered by the CCC Bureau of Organizing."Chamisa also clarified that there is no position within the CCC called secretary-general or interim secretary-general, as alleged by Tshabangu. He further affirmed that no CCC members have been expelled from the party or recalled from their parliamentary, senatorial, or local council positions.Chamisa asserted that all correspondence related to the CCC's 103 MPs and 27 senators should be directed to his office and discredited Tshabangu as a fraud.Additionally, Chamisa informed Parliament that legal action was being pursued against Tshabangu, characterizing his actions as a violation of the law and criminal in nature.The Speaker of Parliament has acknowledged receipt of Tshabangu's letter and informed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of 15 potential vacancies. Tshabangu has previously been linked to fake signatures submitted by candidates running as CCC representatives in the August 23 elections, with several nominations being controversially accepted by ZEC. This led to multiple CCC candidates appearing on the same ballot in some parliamentary constituencies and local authority races.