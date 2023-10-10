Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

43 passengers escape bus fire

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2023 at 05:54hrs | Views
On Friday, a cross-border bus transporting 43 passengers from South Africa to Mutare narrowly avoided a tragic accident when it suddenly caught fire around 4 am near the Tshapfutshe area, approximately 30km north of Beitbridge along the Masvingo road.

Fortunately, all 43 individuals on board managed to escape unharmed, except for one passenger who suffered a broken leg when she landed awkwardly on the road during the chaotic evacuation. She is currently receiving medical treatment at Beitbridge district hospital.

The fire resulted in the complete destruction of property estimated to be worth R500,000, including the Graca bus (MAN model), which was reduced to a charred shell.

According to Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo, the officer in charge of Beitbridge, initial suspicions point to an electrical fault on the bus as the likely cause of the fire. He provided details of the incident, stating, "The bus was en route from Johannesburg, towing a trailer along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Road, with 43 passengers on board heading to Mutare. When the bus reached the 255-kilometer mark, approximately 30km north of Beitbridge, the driver noticed smoke coming from the back seat. He promptly stopped the bus to investigate, but the fire rapidly intensified."

Passengers managed to escape through windows and doors, but one 43-year-old passenger in the back seat sustained a broken leg while exiting through a window.

Despite the loss of property, which included clothing, groceries, and furniture, valued at approximately R500,000, the goods loaded in the trailer were spared from the blaze. Chief Supt Nyongo added, "The incident was reported to the traffic unit, which promptly arrived at the scene. The injured woman was transported to Beitbridge District Hospital, where she is currently admitted and reported to be in stable condition."

This incident was a close call, as the last major fire accident involving a cross-border bus occurred in 2019, when 34 passengers narrowly escaped a Greyhound double-decker bus that caught fire at the 35-kilometer mark along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo Road.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1661 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 568 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 779 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 981 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 609 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

5 hrs ago | 766 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 717 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 618 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 564 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

16 hrs ago | 357 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

16 hrs ago | 714 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

16 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 854 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

19 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1914 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days