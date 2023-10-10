Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Highlanders FC in spectacular freefall

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2023 at 05:56hrs | Views
Highlanders FC's dramatic decline in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has been remarkable. While some non-playing stakeholders still hold onto hope, it appears they are gradually losing faith in the title race, which now appears to be a battle between Ngezi Platinum and defending champions FC Platinum.

On Saturday, Highlanders experienced a devastating 0-3 loss to Premier League newcomers, Simba Bhora, at Baobab Stadium. This defeat marked their heaviest loss of the season.

Initially, Highlanders were unbeaten and held a five-point lead over second-placed Ngezi Platinum after 19 games. However, within seven games, Ngezi Platinum has surged ahead, now enjoying a six-point lead over Highlanders – an 11-point swing in less than two months.

Highlanders have managed just one victory in their last six matches since their defeat at Mandava Stadium, a 2-0 win over Yadah on September 17. With eight more rounds of matches to play and 24 points at stake for each team, Highlanders' collapse serves as a reminder that anything can happen until the final whistle.

In mid-August, Highlanders were not only considered title contenders but were also challenged to finish the season unbeaten after going 19 games without a loss and conceding just four goals.

However, two significant events unfolded during that period. Firstly, coach Brito Baltemar revealed his application for the Warriors job, causing concerns among some Highlanders supporters who felt this could be a distraction during a successful season. Secondly, Highlanders faced defending champions FC Platinum for their 20th match of the season, resulting in a 2-0 victory for FC Platinum, breaking their six-game winless streak.

FC Platinum's resurgence has established them as the biggest threat to Ngezi Platinum's title hopes. Highlanders' defensive solidity also crumbled, as they conceded two goals in a single match for the first time that season during the FC Platinum clash.

In the following week, Highlanders conceded another two goals against city rivals Chicken Inn, leading to back-to-back matches where they conceded the same number of goals as they did in their previous 19 matches spanning five months.

Their match against Dynamos was abandoned after 38 minutes due to crowd trouble, awaiting a ruling from the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee.

In the six completed matches since their defeat at Zvishavane, Highlanders have performed the worst in the league, sitting at the bottom with just four points. During this period, they scored only three goals and conceded nine, reflecting a sharp decline in their form.

As things stand, only Bulawayo Chiefs and ZPC Kariba have conceded more goals (10) than Highlanders in the seven matches between Week 20 and Week 26.

Despite this disappointing run, there is still belief among some supporters that the situation can be salvaged in the remaining eight matches. The Harare Chapter of the club's supporters issued a solidarity message, emphasizing that the title race is still within reach and encouraging the team to keep fighting.

Highlanders chairman Johnfat Sibanda also called for calm and urged fans to rally behind the team, believing that there are still opportunities to achieve respectable results in the remaining games.

In conclusion, while Highlanders' recent performance has been disappointing, there remains hope and determination among some stakeholders that they can turn the season around and compete for the title.

WEEK 27 FIXTURES
Saturday: Black Rhinos v Greenfuel (Bata), Bulawayo Chiefs v Simba Bhora (Luveve), Herentals v Yadah (NSS), Manica Diamonds v Dynamos (Gibbo), Ngezi Platinum v Chicken Inn (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v FC Platinum (Nyamhunga)
Sunday: CAPS United v Sheasham (NSS), Highlanders v Cranborne Bullets (Barbourfields), Triangle v Hwange (Gibbo)

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1664 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 568 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 779 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 982 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 610 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

5 hrs ago | 767 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 717 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 619 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 564 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

16 hrs ago | 358 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

16 hrs ago | 714 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

17 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 854 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

19 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1914 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days