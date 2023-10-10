Freddie Gwala was afraid of deported from Zimbabwe again

News / National

by Staff reporter

Because of his past encounters with the country's immigration authorities, South African musician Freddie Gwala had every reason to be apprehensive about facing deportation once again.Gwala, also known as "Amadamara," was deported from Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in December 2012 for allegedly not having the necessary work visa required by law for foreign performers to enter the country.Prior to that incident, Gwala had faced accusations of entering the country by road without the proper documentation and was later seen performing at various gigs in Bulawayo, a clear violation of the country's laws. He placed the blame on promoters, accusing them of exploiting him and then leaving him to deal with the immigration department.Gwala performed at the Mitre Bar on Saturday night.The show could have been canceled as the artist was denied entry at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport the day before when immigration officials discovered a crucial document was missing for him to enter Zimbabwe. However, this time, the promoters chose to follow the correct procedures and advised Gwala to return to Johannesburg while they sorted out his documents.On Saturday afternoon, with all his documents now in order, Amadamara arrived in Bulawayo from Johannesburg and walked through the arrivals terminal with a smile."Yes, I have been deported before, and I was a bit worried that maybe they would deny me entry into Bulawayo again. But this time, the promoters who brought me here did everything correctly, and here I am, ready for the show later tonight," said Gwala shortly after arriving at the airport.His affection for Bulawayo is still evident, as is his love for the city's biggest football club – Highlanders."I'm not leaving Bulawayo without buying the new Highlanders jersey. It's a pity I won't be able to go to Barbourfields Stadium, as the promoters told me that Highlanders are not playing in Bulawayo this weekend. I will always love Bulawayo, the city that shows me so much love whenever I'm here," said Gwala.Gwala endeared himself to Bosso supporters by penning a song titled "Tshilamoya," a hit track from yesteryears that has become an anthem for the millions of Highlanders fans in Zimbabwe and neighboring countries.