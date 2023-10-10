Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso's house on fire

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2023 at 06:00hrs | Views
Following the team's recent poor performance, the Highlanders board has instructed the club's CEO, Ronald Moyo, to engage with the technical team and team captains to identify the challenges causing the poor form.

Moyo explained, "It was a routine meeting. We regularly meet with the technical team to review the past week and plan for the upcoming match. The team has not been performing well, and we use these meetings to brainstorm and find solutions. We hope the team can return to winning ways, starting on Sunday against Cranborne Bullets, and bring back smiles to our loyal Bosso fans."

Highlanders suffered a significant setback over the weekend when they were defeated 3-0 by league debutants Simba Bhora, marking their heaviest loss of the season. The team has won only one match in their last seven league outings, losing to FC Platinum, Chicken Inn, Hwange, and Simba Bhora after a 19-match unbeaten run.

Highlanders are currently third in the league standings, behind Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum, and are at risk of ending the season without any silverware after being eliminated from the Chibuku Super Cup.

While the club's executive committee typically meets with the coaches to review matches, this time Moyo has been specifically tasked with meeting the coaches and team captains.

A reliable source indicated that the board is seeking answers and may be concerned about the coach's control of the dressing room, especially if players are not following instructions.

After the weekend loss, coach Baltemar Brito attributed some of the issues to players' attitudes, saying, "Sometimes it's about the attitude of the players, their mentality in the game. You tell them what to do, and they don't do it, and you end up losing."

There are also rumors of a third force behind the team's string of defeats, with certain members allegedly conspiring with players to oust the Johnfat Sibanda-led executive committee. Highlanders will hold elections next year for chairperson, secretary, and committee members.

Highlanders' next match is against struggling Cranborne Bullets at Barbourfields Stadium. Ngezi Platinum will face Chicken Inn at Baobab, FC Platinum will play ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium, and Manica Diamonds and Dynamos will clash at Gibbo Stadium, with only three points separating the two teams in the standings.

Fixtures

Saturday: Herentals vs Yadah (NSS), Ngezi Platinum vs Chicken Inn (Baobab), Manica Diamonds vs Dynamos (Gibbo), Bulawayo Chiefs vs Simba Bhora (Luveve), ZPC Kariba vs FC Platinum (Nyamhunga), Black Rhinos vs Green Fuel (Bata)

Sunday: Triangle vs Hwange (Gibbo), Highlanders vs Cranborne Bullets (Barbourfields), Caps United vs Sheasham (NSS)

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

4 hrs ago | 528 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1665 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 569 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 783 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 982 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 240 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 611 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

5 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 50 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 717 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 619 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 564 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

16 hrs ago | 358 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

17 hrs ago | 714 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

17 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 854 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

19 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1915 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days