Bosso's house on fire

News / National

by Staff reporter

Following the team's recent poor performance, the Highlanders board has instructed the club's CEO, Ronald Moyo, to engage with the technical team and team captains to identify the challenges causing the poor form.Moyo explained, "It was a routine meeting. We regularly meet with the technical team to review the past week and plan for the upcoming match. The team has not been performing well, and we use these meetings to brainstorm and find solutions. We hope the team can return to winning ways, starting on Sunday against Cranborne Bullets, and bring back smiles to our loyal Bosso fans."Highlanders suffered a significant setback over the weekend when they were defeated 3-0 by league debutants Simba Bhora, marking their heaviest loss of the season. The team has won only one match in their last seven league outings, losing to FC Platinum, Chicken Inn, Hwange, and Simba Bhora after a 19-match unbeaten run.Highlanders are currently third in the league standings, behind Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum, and are at risk of ending the season without any silverware after being eliminated from the Chibuku Super Cup.While the club's executive committee typically meets with the coaches to review matches, this time Moyo has been specifically tasked with meeting the coaches and team captains.A reliable source indicated that the board is seeking answers and may be concerned about the coach's control of the dressing room, especially if players are not following instructions.After the weekend loss, coach Baltemar Brito attributed some of the issues to players' attitudes, saying, "Sometimes it's about the attitude of the players, their mentality in the game. You tell them what to do, and they don't do it, and you end up losing."There are also rumors of a third force behind the team's string of defeats, with certain members allegedly conspiring with players to oust the Johnfat Sibanda-led executive committee. Highlanders will hold elections next year for chairperson, secretary, and committee members.Highlanders' next match is against struggling Cranborne Bullets at Barbourfields Stadium. Ngezi Platinum will face Chicken Inn at Baobab, FC Platinum will play ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium, and Manica Diamonds and Dynamos will clash at Gibbo Stadium, with only three points separating the two teams in the standings.FixturesSaturday: Herentals vs Yadah (NSS), Ngezi Platinum vs Chicken Inn (Baobab), Manica Diamonds vs Dynamos (Gibbo), Bulawayo Chiefs vs Simba Bhora (Luveve), ZPC Kariba vs FC Platinum (Nyamhunga), Black Rhinos vs Green Fuel (Bata)Sunday: Triangle vs Hwange (Gibbo), Highlanders vs Cranborne Bullets (Barbourfields), Caps United vs Sheasham (NSS)