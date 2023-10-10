Man kills in-law over soccer match

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 24-year-old man from Harare is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his brother-in-law during an argument over a soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Newcastle. The accused, Tadiwanashe Makumbe, appeared before magistrate Ruth Moyo.On October 4, around 11:30 pm, Makumbe was watching a UEFA football match between PSG and Newcastle United with his sister's husband, Julius Nenzou. A dispute arose during the match, leading to the accused striking Nenzou multiple times on the head with an unidentified object.It is further alleged that Makumbe's sister attempted to intervene and rescue her husband upon hearing him scream from the lounge, but the accused turned his aggression towards her.As a result of the assault, Nenzou fell unconscious and was later pronounced dead upon admission to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.Due to the seriousness of the offense, Makumbe has been ordered to apply for bail at the High Court.