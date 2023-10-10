Jacob Mudenda tells 'mute' MPs to be active in Parliament

News / National

by Staff reporter

National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda has cautioned Members of Parliament (MPs) against missing parliamentary sessions and encouraged them to enact laws that improve the lives of Zimbabweans.During an induction seminar for the 10th Parliament in Harare, Mudenda stressed the importance of active participation in parliamentary business. He noted that some MPs in the 9th Parliament remained inactive for five years without making any contributions.Mudenda urged MPs to engage in the enactment of laws that enhance the quality of life for Zimbabweans. He reminded them of the trust placed in them by the electorate and the responsibility to serve as bearers of a torch that illuminates the aspirations, hopes, and dreams of the people.He emphasized that serving as a Member of Parliament is a privilege that demands responsible and humble service to the nation. Mudenda called on MPs to familiarize themselves with legislative frameworks, promote transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct, and uphold the rule of law and constitutionalism.Being "Honourable" in Parliament, according to Mudenda, means having a profound sense of duty toward the nation and its people. He encouraged MPs to exhibit patriotism and a passion for the common good of Zimbabwe, transcending personal gain and self-interest.Mudenda also stressed that the measure of MPs' success would be reflected not only in the laws they pass or the policies they shape but also in the country's prosperity. He called on the parliament to ensure that laws serve as instruments for development and that they uplift more people out of poverty and into prosperity.