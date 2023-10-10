Chamisa's party scoffs at attempts to 'punish' MPs after SONA boycott

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has declared its intention to attend parliamentary sessions to represent the electorate who voted for its members. This decision comes after CCC MPs boycotted the State of the Nation Address (SONA) and the official opening of the 10th Parliament's first session by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Following the boycott, the Speaker of Parliament sought ways to potentially penalize opposition members under the Political Parties Finance Act. CCC's Chief Whip, Amos Chibaya, clarified that there is no clause in the Political Parties Finance Act that sanctions political parties for boycotting parliamentary sessions.Chibaya emphasized that CCC's attendance in Parliament is in line with learning the roles and responsibilities of parliamentarians. He noted that the induction seminar's purpose was different from the day when Parliament was officially opened by President Mnangagwa.Regarding allegations of attending Parliament to benefit from allowances and fuel coupons, Chibaya countered that members who don't attend sessions cannot expect to receive such incentives, as these are subject to parliamentary rules that withhold them from absent members.