Mighty Warriors clap Namibia

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2023 at 09:06hrs | Views
MATCH WINNER . . . Vice captain Nobukhosi Ncube celebrates scoring the Mighty Warriors' second goal against Namibia yesterday
Namibia 0 - 2 Zimbabwe
The Mighty Warriors took a significant step toward securing a spot in the Cosafa Women's Championship semi-finals with an impressive performance in their Group C victory at Dobsonville Stadium. With six points from two matches, they are two points ahead of second-placed Botswana. To secure the top spot in the group, they need to avoid defeat against Botswana in their final pool match tomorrow.

Having slipped to second place in the Group C standings after Botswana's 3-0 win over Lesotho earlier in the day, the Mighty Warriors responded with goals from captain Rudo Neshamba and vice-captain Nobukhosi Ncube on either side of halftime.

Head coach Shadreck Mlauzi praised the team's competitiveness and emphasized the need to maintain their current form throughout the tournament. He was pleased with their performance, especially in the second half, and highlighted the importance of the victory.

The Mighty Warriors dominated possession from the start but were initially patient in their attack. Namibia had an early opportunity to take the lead, but goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga made an outstanding save to deny them.

After 18 minutes, the Mighty Warriors opened the scoring when Neshamba capitalized on a good exchange of passes between Shyline Dambamuromo and Privilege Mupeti.

Despite controlling the game, they missed several chances to extend their lead in both halves. Ncube added a second goal for Zimbabwe with a powerful free-kick in the 57th minute.

Although they had opportunities to score more goals, they were unable to convert them. Cynthia Shonga, who was named the player of the match, delivered an impressive performance in goal.

The Mighty Warriors will look to maintain their competitiveness in the tournament and secure a spot in the semi-finals.


Teams

Namibia: Melissa Matheus, Iina Katuta, Eddelsisingh Naris, Twelikondjele Amukoto, Thomalina Adams, Millicent Hikuam, Vijakura Tjingaete (Lorraine Jossob 83min), Ivon Kooper, Memory Ngonda, Juliana Blou, Fiola Vliete (Anna Shikusho 64min)

Zimbabwe: Cynthia Shonga, Eunice Chibanda, Purity Mugayi, Vimbai Mharadzi, Nobukhosi Ncube, Daisy Kaitano, Shyline Dambamuromo (Ennet Chemhere 46min), Edline Mutumbami, Christable Katona(Maudy Mafuruse 81min), Privilege Mupeti (Alice Moyo 81min), Rudo Neshamba (Praynance Zvawanda 73min)

Source - The Herald

