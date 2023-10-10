Energy Mutodi attends church crusade with Apostle Johnson Suleman

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Bikita South Member of Parliament and Former Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr. Energy Mutodi, was among the distinguished guests at the Victory 2023 Zimbabwe church crusade which kicked start on Tuesday. The event, hosted by the renowned spiritual leader, Prof. Johnson Suleman, known affectionately as "The Restoration Apostle," drew large crowds and significant attention.The Victory 2023 Zimbabwe church crusade, proved to be a remarkable gathering of believers from across the country. The unexpected presence of Dr. Energy Mutodi at the event raised eyebrows and generated curiosity among attendees and observers alike.Peter Moyo, a prominent Harare businessman who attended the event, expressed his surprise and excitement at seeing Dr. Mutodi in the congregation. Moyo commented, "It's not every day that we see a Member of Parliament at a church crusade. Dr. Mutodi's presence here sends a powerful message about the importance of faith and unity in our nation."Prophet Ncube, the leader of a Bulawayo-based church, was equally thrilled by Dr. Mutodi's attendance. He said, "As spiritual leaders, we appreciate when our political leaders take the time to seek divine guidance. Dr. Mutodi's presence here shows that he understands the significance of coming together in prayer and worship for the betterment of our nation."Pastor Paul, a respected figure from Gweru, echoed the sentiment, stating, "Seeing a Member of Parliament at such an event is encouraging. It reminds us that, despite our differences, we can all come together for a common purpose – to seek God's blessings and guidance for our beloved Zimbabwe."The crusade, hosted by Prof. Johnson Suleman, ends on Wednesday featuring powerful sermons, worship sessions, and fervent prayers for the nation's well-being and prosperity.Dr. Mutodi's presence served as a reminder of the importance of unity, regardless of one's political affiliation, for the greater good of Zimbabwe.