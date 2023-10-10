Latest News Editor's Choice


National

Mudenda throws book at CCC MPs

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2023 at 10:43hrs | Views
THE National Assembly has penalised all Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators who boycotted President Emmerson Mnangagwa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) and the official opening of the 10th Parliament yesterday.

This came after Mnangagwa's address where he challenged lawmakers to work hard and participate whole-heartedly in the enactment of laws that would help in lift he lives of long-suffering Zimbabweans.

Addressing the National Assembly after Mnangagwa's Sona speech. a miffed Speaker Jacob Mudenda, said opposition MPs would he punished for staying away from the opening of Parliament by the re-elected Slate president.

"We recognised that this session, in which his Excellency the president addressed the nation and officially opened the film session of the 10th Parliament, members of the CCC were not in attendance.

CCC MPs won't be given fuel coupons to go back to their homes from Harare and their stay in booked hotels will be deducted from their salaries. No work. No benefits.



Source - dailynews

Most Popular In 7 Days