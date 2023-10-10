Parliament declares 15 CCC seats vacant

News / National

by Staff reporter

Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the National Assembly, has announced the vacancy of 15 parliamentary seats in Matebeleland held by the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). This decision comes in response to the recall of these legislators by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim party's secretary-general.Tshabangu initiated the recall of 15 CCC legislators and 17 councillors across Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matebeleland North, and South provinces, asserting that they were no longer members of the party.Mudenda confirmed these recalls through letters dated October 4 and 6, 2023, addressed to Utloile Silaigwana, the chief elections officer of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. In one of the letters, Mudenda stated, "I hereby inform you, as per section 39(1) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2: 13], that a parliamentary seat is now vacant due to Hon Ereck Gono, who represented the Lobengula-Magwegwe constituency, ceasing to be a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change on October 4, 2023."The other recalled MPs include Nicola Jane Watson (Bulawayo South), Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North), Febion Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi (Mabvuku-Tafara), Bright Moyo Vanya (Lupane East), Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi), Obert Manduna (Nketa), and Morgan Ncube (Beitbridge West). Additionally, Pashor Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Evidence Zana (youth representation), Janeth Dube (proportional representation), Sitabile Mlilo (proportional representation), Nomathemba Sibanda (proportional representation), Jasmine Toffa (proportional representation), and Velisiwe Nkomo (proportional representation) were also recalled.Both Mudenda and Silaigwana were unavailable for comment at the time of reporting.However, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi denounced the recalls as illegal, stating, "These recalls are unlawful and demonstrate Zanu-PF's determination to undermine the will of the Zimbabwean people. They are escalating the situation, and we will not permit them to pursue this course of action. The stakes are already high, and they are increasing them further."These recent recalls will trigger by-elections, which analysts suggest Zanu-PF is determined to win at any cost in order to secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament, granting them the ability to amend laws more easily.In the previous National Assembly elections, Zanu-PF fell short of achieving a two-thirds majority, winning 136 of the 209 contested seats, with the CCC securing 73 seats. To achieve a two-thirds majority, the ruling party requires just four more seats.