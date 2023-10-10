Latest News Editor's Choice


CCC's diplomatic offensive questioned

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2023 at 11:09hrs | Views
Political analysts have expressed doubt regarding the effectiveness of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)'s diplomatic efforts to advocate for a new election.

Under the leadership of Nelson Chamisa, the CCC has vehemently rejected the results of the August 23 and 24 elections, labeling the entire process as a massive fraud. The party's stance gained momentum after both Sadc and AU observer missions concluded that the elections did not meet local, regional, and international standards.

However, the CCC chose not to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa's victory in court, citing concerns of judicial bias. Instead, they announced their intention to pursue a diplomatic approach to secure fresh elections.

Nevertheless, political analyst Eldred Masunungure expressed skepticism about the potential success of CCC's diplomatic efforts, citing Sadc's lack of firmness in dealing with member states and Zanu-PF's reluctance to change its position. He said, "The harsh reality is that the diplomatic approach is unlikely to yield significant results, as Zanu-PF is not easily swayed once it has taken a stance, no matter how untenable that stance may be. Sadc has a history of not taking a strong stand when dealing with member states. In short, the diplomatic path is blocked due to Zanu-PF's stubbornness and Sadc's lack of assertiveness."

Zambia, currently chairing the Sadc Troika on Politics, Defence, and Security, recently held a virtual meeting to discuss the Sadc Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) report on Zimbabwe's disputed harmonized elections and other regional security challenges.

Analyst Vivid Gwede, on the other hand, suggested that international intervention could be a potential solution if the international community is committed to upholding democratic standards. However, he noted that their involvement would depend on domestic developments in Zimbabwe.

Romeo Chasara, a political observer from Witwatersrand University, emphasized that CCC's hope rests on the stance and influence of international and regional entities, as well as the existing political and legal frameworks. He mentioned that while seeking international or regional support is a strategic move, success is uncertain, especially considering the Sadc observer mission's previous condemnation of the elections.

Ricky Mukonza, a senior lecturer at South Africa's Tshwane University of Technology, argued that the CCC's efforts through international and regional bodies are unlikely to yield significant results due to limited opposition activity and on-the-ground support. He suggested that these bodies may hesitate to get involved in Zimbabwe's internal affairs.

Piers Pigou, the head of the Southern Africa program for the Institute for Security Studies, advised the CCC to explore all available avenues to advocate for electoral reforms. He believed that incremental progress is possible but should be accompanied by other actions on multiple platforms to address reform deficits and find a way forward on various issues.

Source - newsday

