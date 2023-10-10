Chamisa's CCC 'faction' cancels press conference on recalled MPs

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Dear members of the Media. We apologize for the sudden postponement of the press conference scheduled for today at 1130hrs. Due to some circumstances, we are unable to proceed as planned. We understand the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause and assure you that we are… — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) October 10, 2023

The Nelson Chamisa led faction of the Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has canceled its highly anticipated press conference, which was initially scheduled to be addressed by the party's parliamentary caucus today at 11:30 AM in Harare.The last-minute decision to call for the conference follows the recent recall of 15 CCC Members of Parliament by the party's 'Interim Secretary General,' Sengezo Tshabangu. Tensions have escalated as the CCC MPs vehemently resist the recall, claiming that Tshabangu is not a bona fide member of the CCC, a party which has no members or known constitution.The press conference, which was poised to be a crucial platform for the CCC to respond to the controversial recall of its parliamentary members, was abruptly postponed, leaving many journalists and observers puzzled.In a statement released via the party's official communication channel, X (formerly Twitter), the CCC conveyed its regrets:"Dear members of the Media, we apologize for the sudden postponement of the press conference scheduled for today at 11:30 AM. Due to some circumstances, we are unable to proceed as planned. We understand the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause and assure you that we are working to reschedule promptly. We appreciate your understanding and will provide you with the updated details as soon as possible."The recall of the CCC MPs has raised eyebrows, as the lawmakers maintain that Tshabangu's role as 'Interim Secretary General' is not recognized within the party's official structures. The Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, acknowledged Tshabangu's notification and subsequently declared the seats of the recalled CCC MPs vacant.The CCC now finds itself in the midst of an internal crisis, with the authenticity of Tshabangu's leadership and authority being fiercely contested and with Tshabangu insisting that anyone challenging him can go to court. The canceled press conference was expected to shed light on the party's stance regarding the recall and provide clarity on the ongoing dispute.