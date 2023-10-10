Man stabs imbiber for calling him ZANU PF activist

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama at a local bar in Plumtree after an imbiber labelled his colleague a ZANU PF activist.Seletso Dennis (64) was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday facing an assault charge.He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to October 12 by Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Prosecutor Roben Mukura alleged on September 8 the complainant Mgcini Moyo (38) was in a local bar dancing to music from his speaker box radio when Dennis arrived.Dennis approached Moyo and provoked him saying he behaves like a ZANU PF activist before throwing his speaker radio on the ground.The accused pulled out a knife and stabbed Moyo on the head and trampled him all over the body.