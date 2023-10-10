2 arrested for Entumbane businessman murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have arrested two of the three suspects in the murder of City businessman Calisto Muzumbi who was stabbed to death in front of his Entumbane house on October 3 in a suspected failed robbery case.In a statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube named the two arrested suspects as Onward Munashe Mudumu (21) and Eric Gunda (22) all from Entumbane suburb.The late Entumbane businessman Mr Calisto Muzumbi"On the fateful day, the now deceased who was one of the businessmen at Zothile shopping centre, Entumbane, Bulawayo arrived at his place of residence from his shop. Upon disembarking from his vehicle, he was manhandled by three unknown male adults who attempted to snatch his satchel containing his daily takings. The now deceased wrestled with them and one of the accused persons stabbed him once just above the left collar bone with a kitchen knife and he sustained a stab wound. He screamed for help and the accused persons ran away in different directions," said Insp Ncube.woollen hat suspected to have been by MudumuHe said Muzumbi tried to get into his house but fell down near the kitchen door and his wife Beauty aged 28 assisted him to get into the house where they were helped by their neighbour a male adult aged 26 who ferried the now deceased to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical attention where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. A police report was made.Through investigations Police picked the two suspects who are now helping with investigations as Mudumu is suspected to be the owner of the red woollen hat which was picked at the scene while Eric Gunda was seen with some fresh suspected human blood stains on his clothes on the day of the attack, said Insp Ncube.Insp Ncube urged members of the public to desist from carrying large sums of money at night as they risk being robbed."We appeal to members of the public with any information that may assist in the location of the outstanding suspect to come forward," said Insp Ncube.