Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa excited with Hlanganani Tourism Expo preparations

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2023 at 20:58hrs | Views
The Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa, expressed his satisfaction with the final preparations for this year's edition of the Sanganai-Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, set to commence on Thursday at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds

The Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is an annual event held in Zimbabwe, showcasing the country's vast tourism potential. This expo attracts a wide range of local and international exhibitors, industry professionals, and visitors interested in exploring Zimbabwe's unique attractions and investment opportunities.

After conducting a brief tour of the exhibition stands earlier this Tuesday, Deputy Minister Mnangagwa confidently stated that this year's expo will surpass the previous edition in terms of quality and excitement. He commended the uniqueness of each stand and the promising developments leading up to the first day of the exhibition.



Mnangagwa enthusiastically articulated, "Each stand holds its own unique appeal, and the ongoing developments here are quite promising. I anticipate an even more exhilarating experience this year, surpassing the success of the previous edition, as we navigate through effects of the devastating Covid-19 pandemic that wrecked havoc in the industry and expand our tourism industry. Exciting opportunities lie ahead for the tourism sector," he said.

Highlighting the growth of the event, he emphasized, "We have witnessed a significant increase in exhibitors this year, with over a hundred more compared to the last edition. Moreover, a hundred buyers have already arrived in the country to explore the various tourism destinations," he added.

The Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo aims to elevate Zimbabwe's status as a world-class marketing platform and generate significant revenue for the tourism sector

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

4 hrs ago | 537 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1685 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 572 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 994 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 617 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

5 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 50 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 717 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 81 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 619 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 565 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 823 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

17 hrs ago | 358 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

17 hrs ago | 715 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

17 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 855 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

19 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1915 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1159 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days