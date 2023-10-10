Mnangagwa excited with Hlanganani Tourism Expo preparations

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa, expressed his satisfaction with the final preparations for this year's edition of the Sanganai-Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, set to commence on Thursday at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair groundsThe Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is an annual event held in Zimbabwe, showcasing the country's vast tourism potential. This expo attracts a wide range of local and international exhibitors, industry professionals, and visitors interested in exploring Zimbabwe's unique attractions and investment opportunities.After conducting a brief tour of the exhibition stands earlier this Tuesday, Deputy Minister Mnangagwa confidently stated that this year's expo will surpass the previous edition in terms of quality and excitement. He commended the uniqueness of each stand and the promising developments leading up to the first day of the exhibition.Mnangagwa enthusiastically articulated, "Each stand holds its own unique appeal, and the ongoing developments here are quite promising. I anticipate an even more exhilarating experience this year, surpassing the success of the previous edition, as we navigate through effects of the devastating Covid-19 pandemic that wrecked havoc in the industry and expand our tourism industry. Exciting opportunities lie ahead for the tourism sector," he said.Highlighting the growth of the event, he emphasized, "We have witnessed a significant increase in exhibitors this year, with over a hundred more compared to the last edition. Moreover, a hundred buyers have already arrived in the country to explore the various tourism destinations," he added.The Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo aims to elevate Zimbabwe's status as a world-class marketing platform and generate significant revenue for the tourism sector