Zimbabwe disturbed by indiscriminate targeting of civilians in Israel/Palestinian war

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE ZIMBABWE government has raised concern on the ongoing fighting between Hamas and the Israeli army which has left more than 1 000 people dead while several others have been displaced or injured.In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, said equally disturbing is the indiscriminate targeting of civilians especially women and children and the disproportionate use of force."The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe is closely following the developments in the Middle East and is deeply concerned at the ongoing fighting between Hamas and the Israeli army which has left more than 1 000 people dead while several others have been displaced or injured. Equally disturbing is the indiscriminate targeting of civilians especially women and children and the disproportionate use of force," said the Ministry before urging all sides to exercise restraint and allow humanitarian workers access to the injured and displaced."We convey our deepest condolences to all those who lost their loved ones and wish the injured speedy recovery.These tragic developments, once again highlight the urgent need for the revival of the political process aimed at finding a durable and just solution which respects the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people as envisaged under the United Nations Resolutions," read the statement by the Ministry.