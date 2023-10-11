Mnangagwa headlines Anti-Sanctions Day

News / National

by Staff reporter

On October 25, President Mnangagwa will lead the Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations, featuring solidarity marches, speeches, and musical performances. This announcement was made during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare by Dr. Jenfan Muswere, the Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services.During the briefing, Cabinet received an update on the 2023 SADC Anti-Sanctions Day, presented by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who was standing in for the Minister of Defence. The theme for this year's SADC Anti-Sanctions Day is "Harnessing the Youth for Accelerated Socio-Economic Development in the Fight Against Sanctions." The theme acknowledges the resilience, courage, and determination of the youth in the face of these sanctions and their vital role in the country's development.The President will deliver a televised keynote address on Anti-Sanctions Day, and this address will be distributed on various social media platforms, particularly targeting the youth to raise awareness of the negative impact of sanctions. Short anti-sanctions marches will take place within school premises and around government workplaces. Additionally, an Anti-Sanctions Musical Show is planned.In 2019, the SADC Heads of State and Government designated October 25 as Anti-Sanctions Day to protest against the imposition of illegal sanctions by the United States and its Western allies, including Britain and the European Union.Political analysts emphasized the significance of October as it highlights the detrimental effects of sanctions on Zimbabwe's economy. They called for unity among Zimbabweans, irrespective of political affiliations, to advocate for the unconditional removal of these sanctions. The analysts also stressed the potential benefits of lifting sanctions, including enhanced regional integration, trade, investment, and collaboration.They urged the US and its allies to lift sanctions unconditionally, asserting that the sanctions impact all Zimbabweans and hinder the country's economic growth. The loss of revenue running into billions of US dollars and missed opportunities over the years have been attributed to these illegal sanctions.Zimbabwe has been under these economic sanctions for the past two decades, a response to the government's land reform program aimed at addressing historical land imbalances. African leaders have consistently called for the removal of these sanctions, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and re-engagement as the way forward.President Mnangagwa has maintained that the sanctions were intended to incite Zimbabweans to turn against their government, but this effort has not succeeded, as he was re-elected with overwhelming support in the recent harmonized elections held on August 23, 2023.