Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa headlines Anti-Sanctions Day

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2023 at 06:11hrs | Views
On October 25, President Mnangagwa will lead the Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations, featuring solidarity marches, speeches, and musical performances. This announcement was made during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare by Dr. Jenfan Muswere, the Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services.

During the briefing, Cabinet received an update on the 2023 SADC Anti-Sanctions Day, presented by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who was standing in for the Minister of Defence. The theme for this year's SADC Anti-Sanctions Day is "Harnessing the Youth for Accelerated Socio-Economic Development in the Fight Against Sanctions." The theme acknowledges the resilience, courage, and determination of the youth in the face of these sanctions and their vital role in the country's development.

The President will deliver a televised keynote address on Anti-Sanctions Day, and this address will be distributed on various social media platforms, particularly targeting the youth to raise awareness of the negative impact of sanctions. Short anti-sanctions marches will take place within school premises and around government workplaces. Additionally, an Anti-Sanctions Musical Show is planned.

In 2019, the SADC Heads of State and Government designated October 25 as Anti-Sanctions Day to protest against the imposition of illegal sanctions by the United States and its Western allies, including Britain and the European Union.

Political analysts emphasized the significance of October as it highlights the detrimental effects of sanctions on Zimbabwe's economy. They called for unity among Zimbabweans, irrespective of political affiliations, to advocate for the unconditional removal of these sanctions. The analysts also stressed the potential benefits of lifting sanctions, including enhanced regional integration, trade, investment, and collaboration.

They urged the US and its allies to lift sanctions unconditionally, asserting that the sanctions impact all Zimbabweans and hinder the country's economic growth. The loss of revenue running into billions of US dollars and missed opportunities over the years have been attributed to these illegal sanctions.

Zimbabwe has been under these economic sanctions for the past two decades, a response to the government's land reform program aimed at addressing historical land imbalances. African leaders have consistently called for the removal of these sanctions, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and re-engagement as the way forward.

President Mnangagwa has maintained that the sanctions were intended to incite Zimbabweans to turn against their government, but this effort has not succeeded, as he was re-elected with overwhelming support in the recent harmonized elections held on August 23, 2023.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

4 hrs ago | 537 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1685 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 572 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 998 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 617 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

5 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 50 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 717 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 81 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 619 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 565 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 823 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

17 hrs ago | 359 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

17 hrs ago | 715 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

17 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 855 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

19 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1915 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1159 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days