Armed police invade Parliament to handle 'recalled' CCC MPs

The proceedings in the National Assembly yesterday were disrupted for nearly two hours as a group of unruly CCC legislators obstructed the removal of 15 of their colleagues who had been recalled from Parliament the previous week.The Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, had informed the House about the recall of these 15 legislators from the opposition party. This action followed a letter from CCC's interim secretary-general, Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu, stating that these MPs were no longer members of the party.The 15 recalled legislators are Ereck Gono (Lobengula-Magwegwe), Nicola Watson (Bulawayo-South), Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North), Febion Kufahakutizwi (Mabvuku-Tafara), Bright Vanya (Lupane East), Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi), Obert Manduna (Nketa), Morgan Ncube (Beit Bridge West), Pastor Rafael Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Evidence Zana (Youth Representation), Janeth Dube (Proportional Representation), Sitabile Mlilo (Proportional Representation), Nomathemba Sibanda (Proportional Representation), Jasmine Toffa (Proportional Representation), and Velisiwe Nkomo (Proportional Representation).Notably, Mr. Dubeko Sibanda had been sworn in just the day before being notified of the recall. Advocate Mudenda explained that he had received the recall letter a week prior.The Speaker further clarified that the Constitution mandates that if an MP elected on a party ticket ceases to be a member of that party, their seat becomes vacant. He had also notified President Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of these vacancies as required by law.In response, CCC's acting chief whip, Mr. Amos Chibaya, objected to the recalls, asserting that Mr. Tshabangu was not a CCC member. He also stated that CCC's communication should be conducted through the office of the party's president, Mr. Nelson Chamisa, as they had informed Parliament in a letter dated September 11.Advocate Mudenda countered that it was not his role to mediate in the CCC's internal disputes and that he was guided by previous court rulings in similar cases.Mr. Dubeko Sibanda then raised his objection, leading to a confrontation with the Speaker. The Speaker ordered him to leave the House, but he refused, prompting the Speaker to instruct the sergeant-at-arms, Mr. Phidmore Mapwanya, to remove him. Chaos ensued as CCC MPs blocked the ejection.The situation deteriorated into a prolonged demonstration, lasting almost two hours, as CCC MPs refused to vacate the chamber. The Speaker eventually summoned the police, including anti-riot units, to restore order in the House.Following the restoration of order, Advocate Mudenda announced that CCC legislators would be suspended for six sittings and would not receive their salaries for the next two months. He emphasized that anyone dissatisfied with his ruling should seek legal recourse and not challenge the authority of the Chair.This incident marked the second time that CCC MPs faced disciplinary action from Parliament during the 10th Parliament session following the August 23 elections. They had previously been directed to cover their hotel expenses and had their fuel and sitting allowances withheld for boycotting the official opening of the 10th Parliament and President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation Address.