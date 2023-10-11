Zimbabwe to deploy Chinese like cameras in cities

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government is gearing up to deploy security cameras in smart cities, commencing with the capital city, Harare, to address crime issues and enhance traffic management. This move is part of the broader Smart Zimbabwe Master Plan, guiding the nation's smart city initiatives.A "Smart City" leverages information communication technologies to optimize operational efficiency, share information with the public, and deliver quality services to enhance citizens' well-being.These security cameras, also known as public safety cameras, serve a dual purpose: they aid in the detection and deterrence of criminal activities, thereby safeguarding the public from potential threats and supporting emergency response efforts during disasters. Furthermore, these cameras play a vital role in identifying anti-social behavior, preventing vandalism, and monitoring traffic flow at intersections and roadways, thereby alerting authorities to potential threats or incidents.The government has embraced the smart city concept, a global trend, as a key component of the country's modernization agenda. This concept entails developing areas like Figtree as a satellite town to Bulawayo, part of efforts to alleviate congestion in major cities.The push for smart cities is complemented by citizens constructing modern structures in rural areas, signaling a shift from the past perception of rural areas as retirement destinations to recognizing their potential as productive settlements, including the possibility of industrial development, thus curbing rural-to-urban migration.Dr. Tatenda Mavetera, Minister of Information Communication, Technologies, Postal, and Courier Services, highlighted the government's commitment to advancing ICT development during a workshop at the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz). She mentioned the Smart Zimbabwe Master Plan and the Smart City initiative as vital components of their strategy, aiming to install security cameras in the capital city to bolster security and traffic management.The government is also actively engaged in various e-projects such as e-Agriculture, e-Health, and e-Learning. Recognizing the socioeconomic importance of broadband and its transformative potential, they have introduced the National Broadband Plan, which aims to provide widespread access to and adoption of broadband services at various levels, with the goal of transitioning Zimbabwe's growth from resource-based to innovation-driven.Dr. Mavetera expressed the vision of "An All-Inclusive Digital Society Powered by Premier Innovations by 2030" and stressed that the National ICT Policy, designed to replace the outdated 2016 policy, seeks to ensure meaningful connectivity for all, characterized by safe, enriching, and productive online experiences at affordable costs.She also acknowledged Potraz's alignment with the government's objectives through projects, programs, and interventions to successfully implement the National Broadband Plan, Smart Zimbabwe Master Plan, and National ICT Policy.