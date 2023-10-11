Insiza MP fumes over registry office project

News / National

by Staff reporter

A fact-finding mission, tasked with resolving issues hampering the construction of the Insiza District Registry offices in Filabusi, Matebeleland South, encountered a series of challenges. These hurdles include an uncooperative contractor, the use of sub-standard building materials, and a minimal workforce at the construction site.Progress on the project has been painfully slow, much to the frustration of the local community and leadership. The extended delay, spanning over two decades, has burdened the people of the district who must travel long distances to obtain essential documents.Spare Sithole, the Zanu-PF Insiza South legislator, recently visited the site to investigate the causes of the project's prolonged delays. However, before the tour could commence, the contractor, Jabulani Mafa, declined to join the delegation and provide explanations for the sluggish progress.Sithole expressed his dissatisfaction, emphasizing the project's national significance and his responsibility to report back to the President on its status. He voiced concerns about the wasted cement and low-quality bricks at the site, deeming it a mismanagement of government resources.The project is approximately 60% complete and, according to Sithole, should not require more than four months to become operational. With the rainy season approaching, the urgency of completing the project is paramount, given reports of leaks in the old building.The Civil Registry Department project manager, Mr. Gorden Tsuro, highlighted that the new building, once finished, will serve as a one-stop center for essential documents required by the residents of Filabusi and the surrounding areas. This decentralization of services aligns with the principles of devolution and aims to alleviate congestion at offices in Bulawayo and Gwanda, as well as extend services to other districts.Construction of the building began in 2001 but was halted in 2006 due to financial constraints. Work resumed a few years ago, focusing initially on restoring the walls and slabs that had deteriorated due to prolonged neglect.In the meantime, civil registry staff operate from a deteriorating building with limited space, hindering their ability to provide comprehensive services.Efforts to reach the contractor, Mr. Mafa, for comment were unsuccessful as the provided phone number was unreachable.In July, Registrar-General in the Civil Registry Department, Mr. Henry Tawona Machiri, announced that the government had allocated $100 million to complete the project. Last year, President Mnangagwa inaugurated the Murehwa District Registry offices upon the completion of a state-of-the-art complex in Murehwa Growth Point in Mashonaland East Province.