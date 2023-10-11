Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Insiza MP fumes over registry office project

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2023 at 06:14hrs | Views
A fact-finding mission, tasked with resolving issues hampering the construction of the Insiza District Registry offices in Filabusi, Matebeleland South, encountered a series of challenges. These hurdles include an uncooperative contractor, the use of sub-standard building materials, and a minimal workforce at the construction site.

Progress on the project has been painfully slow, much to the frustration of the local community and leadership. The extended delay, spanning over two decades, has burdened the people of the district who must travel long distances to obtain essential documents.

Spare Sithole, the Zanu-PF Insiza South legislator, recently visited the site to investigate the causes of the project's prolonged delays. However, before the tour could commence, the contractor, Jabulani Mafa, declined to join the delegation and provide explanations for the sluggish progress.

Sithole expressed his dissatisfaction, emphasizing the project's national significance and his responsibility to report back to the President on its status. He voiced concerns about the wasted cement and low-quality bricks at the site, deeming it a mismanagement of government resources.

The project is approximately 60% complete and, according to Sithole, should not require more than four months to become operational. With the rainy season approaching, the urgency of completing the project is paramount, given reports of leaks in the old building.

The Civil Registry Department project manager, Mr. Gorden Tsuro, highlighted that the new building, once finished, will serve as a one-stop center for essential documents required by the residents of Filabusi and the surrounding areas. This decentralization of services aligns with the principles of devolution and aims to alleviate congestion at offices in Bulawayo and Gwanda, as well as extend services to other districts.

Construction of the building began in 2001 but was halted in 2006 due to financial constraints. Work resumed a few years ago, focusing initially on restoring the walls and slabs that had deteriorated due to prolonged neglect.

In the meantime, civil registry staff operate from a deteriorating building with limited space, hindering their ability to provide comprehensive services.

Efforts to reach the contractor, Mr. Mafa, for comment were unsuccessful as the provided phone number was unreachable.

In July, Registrar-General in the Civil Registry Department, Mr. Henry Tawona Machiri, announced that the government had allocated $100 million to complete the project. Last year, President Mnangagwa inaugurated the Murehwa District Registry offices upon the completion of a state-of-the-art complex in Murehwa Growth Point in Mashonaland East Province.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

4 hrs ago | 537 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1686 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 572 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 998 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

5 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 50 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 717 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 81 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 619 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 565 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 824 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

17 hrs ago | 359 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

17 hrs ago | 715 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

17 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 855 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

19 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1915 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1159 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days