Zimbabweans urged to leave Israel, Pakistan

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2023 at 06:14hrs | Views
Zimbabwean citizens residing in Israel or Pakistan have received an urgent advisory to promptly vacate the area. Those requiring assistance have been directed to contact the Zimbabwean embassy in Egypt, which is responsible for that region.

This advisory is issued due to the Zimbabwean government's concerns about the ongoing conflict between Hamas and the Israeli army, resulting in a significant death toll, injuries, and displacement of numerous people.

Mr. Livit Mugejo, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, emphasized the importance of Zimbabweans with relatives in these countries to communicate with the Embassy in Egypt. This will facilitate better tracking and assistance for Zimbabweans residing in Israel or Pakistan.

In an earlier statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade expressed deep concern over the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East. They highlighted the high civilian casualties, particularly among women and children, and the disproportionate use of force. The government called on both sides to exercise restraint and enable humanitarian workers to access the injured and displaced individuals affected by the conflict.

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group governing the Gaza Strip, seeks Israel's destruction and aims to establish an Islamic state. It has engaged in several wars with Israel since assuming power in Gaza in 2007, launching rocket attacks and other assaults against Israel. In response, Israel has conducted airstrikes against Hamas, while Egypt and Israel have maintained a blockade of the Gaza Strip since 2007, citing security concerns.

The Gaza Strip is a narrow territory measuring 41 km (25 miles) in length and 10 km in width, located between Israel, Egypt, and the Mediterranean Sea. It is densely populated, housing around 2.3 million people and ranking among the world's most densely inhabited areas, according to a BBC report.

Source - The Chronicle

