Grade 7s to continue with lessons after exams

News / National

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has announced that Grade Seven pupils will no longer close school after their examiniations as was the case in the past but will instead continue attending classes until the end of the school term in preparation for their transition to secondary school.Prior to the amendment Grade Seven pupils closed school after their exams.This year's Grade Seven exams ended yesterday but pupils will continue attending clases until the end of the school term.Primary and Secondary Education communication and advocacy director Mr Taungana Ndoro said pupils should be prepared for the transition to secondary school.He said heads of schools and teachers should ensure pupils receive life skills to prepare them for life in secondary school."The time after the last Grade Seven exam paper is not a school holiday because all Grade Seven pupils should attend classes until the end of the third term. Heads of schools should ensure arrangements are made to prepare pupils for the transmission," said Mr Ndoro.He said for the safety of pupils and curriculum alignment no education tours should be undertaken by schools after Grade Seven exams.Mr Ndoro highlighted that the main focus after examinations is to give guidance and counselling to pupils as they prepare to enrol at secondary school.Mr Ndoro said to ensure that all schools comply with the directive, all Provincial Education Directors (PEDs) are expected to strengthen their monitoring, supervision and inspection structures.He said the ministry expects an improved pass rate this year.Last year, there was a 40,09 percent pass rate according to results released by Zimsec, a slight decrease from the 41,13 percent recorded in the previous year.The results also showed that girls did a lot better than boys with a pass rate of 43,66 percent against boys' 36,22 percent.