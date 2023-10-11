Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe suspends duty on fertiliser imports

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2023 at 06:20hrs | Views
The government has taken the measure of suspending customs duties on imported fertilizers for a period of 12 months to address the anticipated scarcity of this essential agricultural input.

This duty waiver is exclusively available to importers who have received official approval, as specified in Statutory Instrument 166 of 2023, which was issued by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube on the preceding day.

A section of the statutory instrument clarifies: "In these regulations: 'approved fertiliser importer' refers to importers who have been sanctioned and licensed by the Ministry responsible for Agriculture, following consultations with the Ministry responsible for Industry and Commerce and the fertiliser manufacturing industry, to import fertilizers in quantities not exceeding the tonnage outlined in the schedule."

Under the provisions of this legislation, the list of reputable fertiliser importers eligible for these regulations will be approved by Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka.

It is important to note that any approved fertiliser importer who sells fertilizers at prices equal to or higher than those normally subject to duty will be held accountable for the suspended duty and associated penalties.

This action has been taken as the new agricultural season for 2023/24 commences, and there is a looming threat of an El Niño-induced drought across the southern African region. Farmers are grappling with escalated input costs primarily due to the rapid depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar, which has depreciated by more than 700% against the US dollar.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

4 hrs ago | 539 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1687 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 572 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 998 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

6 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 50 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 718 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 81 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 619 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 565 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 824 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

17 hrs ago | 359 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

17 hrs ago | 715 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

17 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 855 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

19 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1915 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1159 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days