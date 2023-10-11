Sikhala fundraising campaign launched

News / National

by Staff reporter

An initiative to raise funds for the medical needs of the incarcerated Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) politician, Job Sikhala, has been launched.The fundraising campaign, named the Go-Fund Initiative, has been organized by Estelle Adams-Stone under the medical category, with the aim of raising £5,000 (equivalent to US$6,133).As of the most recent update, the fund had reached £570 (approximately US$699).Adam-Stone stated, "Job Sikhala is a veteran opposition politician and lawyer from Zimbabwe who has been in custody for over 483 days without a custodial conviction, as of October 9, 2023. Despite the constitutional right to bail, he has been repeatedly denied. Sikhala's health has significantly deteriorated, and his family is struggling financially to meet even their basic needs.""This Go-Fund is intended to assist his family with their daily expenses and to cover the medical costs required by Job Sikhala. We appeal to you to contribute whatever you can to support this man who has faced repeated persecution for defending the rights and freedom of his people."Local donations can be made directly to Job Sikhala's wife, Ellen, using her EcoCash number 0779 496 669.Sikhala was arrested in June of the previous year in connection with the violence that occurred during the funeral of the deceased party activist, Moreblessing Ali. Additionally, he faces an extra charge related to disorderly conduct and obstructing the course of justice. Despite several attempts, Sikhala has been denied bail.Last year, Zimbabweans petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intervene and secure Sikhala's release. Nevertheless, government officials asserted that Mnangagwa could not interfere to respect the principle of the separation of powers between the Executive and the Judiciary.On Monday, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa renewed his calls for Sikhala's release from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, appealing to leaders within the Southern African Development Community to intervene.