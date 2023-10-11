1 month behind bars for 'insulting' Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man from Mutare spent a month in custody for purportedly insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, according to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR). Elroy Anesu Muchaya (28), an unemployed resident of the Sakubva high-density suburb in Mutare, was only released on free bail last week after a month in remand prison.Muchaya was arrested on September 6 and faced charges of undermining the authority of or insulting the President, as stipulated in section 33(2)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. Prosecutors alleged that Muchaya visited the Mutare Traffic Police charge office, which was under the supervision of Ignatius Maziveyi, early on September 6. At that time, he reportedly stood on the counter, removed a portrait of Mnangagwa, and commented, "Munhu uyu arikukonzeresa kuti nditambure" (this person is causing my suffering).Prosecutors contended that Muchaya's alleged remarks were both unlawful and derogatory toward the President. However, Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi granted Muchaya free bail.During his legal proceedings, Muchaya was represented by Chris Ndlovu from ZLHR and Takunda Musara from Gonese Ndlovu Legal Practitioners. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 19.