Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe's Patriot Act smuggles in death penalty'

by Staff reporter
11 Oct 2023 at 06:23hrs | Views
There is growing concern that an amendment to the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, also referred to as the Patriot Act, is attempting to reintroduce the death penalty through indirect means, just as human rights advocates are actively working to eliminate it from the nation's legal framework.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed the Patriot Act into law in July of this year, despite widespread criticism of its severe provisions. During the International Death Penalty Day observance in the capital, legislative watchdog Veritas and Amnesty International (AI) expressed their apprehensions about the law.

This day is marked every year on October 10. Zimbabwe is among the 87 countries that have yet to abolish the death penalty.

Val Ingham-Thorpe, the director of Veritas, emphasized the urgency of eliminating the death penalty from the country's legal framework. She remarked, "The death penalty and the Patriot Bill are entirely unconstitutional. This goes against the Constitution and is inhumane. We will challenge this in court."

"In our country, we have very unusual provisions," she added. "Removing the death penalty without a referendum is very challenging. Therefore, we have taken the issue to Parliament through a petition, seeking to persuade them on this matter. We are currently awaiting a response."

Roselina Muzerengi, the AI campaign coordinator, echoed these sentiments, noting, "Some countries have abolished laws that support the death penalty. However, in Zimbabwe, the death penalty remains intact. The Patriot Bill has effectively reintroduced the death penalty."

According to Section 48 of Zimbabwe's Constitution, the High Court can impose the death penalty on any man aged between 21 and 70 who commits murder in aggravating circumstances. Nonetheless, no executions have occurred for individuals on death row in the past 15 years.

Veritas has previously proposed a retrial for all death row inmates, as part of their latest efforts to push for the abolition of the death penalty in Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

4 hrs ago | 542 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1687 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 998 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

6 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 50 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 718 Views

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

14 hrs ago | 81 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 619 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 566 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 824 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

17 hrs ago | 359 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

17 hrs ago | 715 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

17 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 855 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

19 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1915 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1159 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days