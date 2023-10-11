Zanu-PF bigwigs, chiefs loot farming inputs

News / National

by Staff reporter

In various regions of the country, villagers have accused prominent Zanu-PF members of taking control of the presidential inputs program and engaging in theft and favoritism.The government claims to have amassed more than 360,000 tonnes of agricultural inputs, including seeds and fertilizers, to support small-scale farmers under the Climate-Proofed Presidential Input Scheme (Pfumvudza/Intwasa).However, the distribution of these inputs to the intended 3.5 million beneficiaries, which commenced on April 18 in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central, has been marred by allegations of misappropriation and nepotism.Villagers under Chief Mudzimu in Magunje constituency, Mashonaland West province, have accused traditional leaders and Zanu-PF councillors of denying known opposition members access to these inputs.One villager stated, "The Chief (Mudzimu) has been explicit that no opposition members should receive the inputs. Village heads in Mahwada, Kapfunde, and Dzimaihwe have been instructed to exclude opposition members from their lists."Chief Mudzimu could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts to contact him.In Gutu district, Masvingo province, Zanu-PF district co-ordinating committee vice-chairperson Fabios Musara acknowledged the party's involvement in the distribution of these inputs. He explained, "It's from our President (Emmerson Mnangagwa), so naturally, as a local party leader, I am involved. I am familiar with those in our community who are deserving of these inputs."Last week, acting Chief Nyamandi, also known as Siyano Machaya, stirred controversy by instructing village heads to withhold presidential agricultural inputs and government food aid from opposition supporters.Weather experts predict that this year's cropping season may be affected by the El Niño weather phenomenon, which tends to result in delayed and below-average rainfall.The government is aiming for cereal production of 3,512,658 tonnes, including 2.8 million tonnes of maize and 712,658 tonnes of traditional grains and oilseeds, enough to meet the country's human consumption needs. Zimbabwe typically requires around 2.2 million tonnes of grains each year.